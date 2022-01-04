ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Joanna and Chip Gaines score major network deal as popular DIY Network becomes Magnolia Network Jan. 5

 2 days ago
WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines' The Magnolia Network has announced on their site that the popular Waco couple will officially take over the DIY network on cable Jan. 5. Viewers will be able to "experience everything Magnolia" in one place. According to the Magnolia Network website,...

countryliving.com

Joanna Gaines Revealed What She Got for Christmas, and Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic

It looks like Joanna Gaines will be rolling into 2022 in style! The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share one of her Christmas gifts, and it has her fans reminiscing about the eighties. It's no surprise that Jo ended up on the nice list, and it looks like she was rewarded with a brand-new pair of roller skates. She immediately hit the trails and took them for a spin with her daughters.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Huge News for Fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines fans are in for a real treat: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is finally coming to cable! That's right, the show's first season, which was only available to stream on Discovery+ when it first premiered in January 2021, will now be on the Magnolia Network, formally known as the DIY Network.
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Inside the Friendship Between HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier and Chip and Joanna Gaines

HGTV is creating long-lasting friendships! Erin Napier and Ben Napier have become one of the most popular couples on the network with their hit series, Home Town. The home renovation experts struck up a great friendship with Fixer Upper couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines. Though Chip and Joanna have moved on to start their own network, they still remain in touch with Erin and Ben.
TV & VIDEOS
Texas Entertainment
MySanAntonio

How 'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines Built a Powerhouse Personal Network

Chip Gaines loves people who say yes. “People who say yes to life, yes to hard work, and yes to risk, but who aren’t yes-people,” he writes in his new memoir, called No Pain, No Gaines. But he also knows how to say no, to great effect. He and his wife, Joanna, once ran a sometimes-struggling real estate company in Waco, Texas, and then transformed into the stars of HGTV’s reality show Fixer Upper — until they burned out and declined to continue. Instead, they shifted focus onto building their network — in many senses of the word — with the aim of creating jobs and opportunity in Waco. Under the brand name Magnolia, they’ve built a shopping district, a regional real estate company, vacation rentals, product partnerships with Target and others, and debuting later in 2021, an actual TV network called Magnolia Network (a joint venture with Discovery that rebrands its DIY Network).
WACO, TX
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

The Magnolia Network Unveils Its Cable Debut Slate

After a fabulously cozy trial run on Discovery+ last year, the cheerful, homespun lifestyle hub known as the Magnolia Network is finally ready for launch. Curated by honchos Joanna and Chip Gaines, the channel — which rebrands the existing DIY Network on January 5 —is chockful of programming that fits in with their vibe, covering everything from home projects and barn building to cooking shows and TV classics. Imagine their Hearth & Hand pop-ups in Target come to life.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Chip and Joanna Gaines Helped Build HGTV — Why Did They Leave?

Power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are truly Renaissance people, and we don't mean that in a design sense — though perhaps, that as well. They have expanded their empire to include everything from a tiny homes store to their own television network, and everything that lies between. Of course, they started it all on HGTV with their wildly successful show Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018. The couple decided to leave the network at the height of the show's fame. So, why exactly did they leave HGTV?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Joanna Gaines' Biscuit Recipe Is the Cozy Comfort Food You Need This Winter

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines stopped by Good Morning America Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of Magnolia Television Network, which took over the DIY Network. Joanna also shared an irresistible biscuits recipe that is the perfect comfort food for the chilly winter with the show. The "JoJo's Biscuits" recipe is featured in the Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines episode "Biscuits!" as well.
RECIPES
Distractify

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Television Fame and Business Acumen Made Them Both Millionaires

If you were a fan of HGTV throughout the 2010s, odds are that you remember Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famed reality television show Fixer Upper. The original program lasted five seasons and left a huge impact on the home-renovation television show scene, and further solidified Chip and Joanna's joint success for years to come. Now the stars are back yet again, this time helming the show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on their own television network, Magnolia.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Marked Magnolia Network's Launch In A Delicious Way

The much-awaited launch of Magnolia Network is finally here. At 9:00 p.m. EST, when "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" airs, the station formerly known as the DIY Network will officially be rebranded as Magnolia Network (via People). That's right — after suffering some pandemic-related setbacks, the brainchild of Chip and Joanna Gaines will finally be up and running. Their vision for the network centers around stories that speak to the "living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage and curiosity."
TV & VIDEOS
fox44news.com

Magnolia Network officially launches

WACO, Texas – The Magnolia Empire officially has its own cable network. The Magnolia Network, backed by Chip and Joanna Gaines, started broadcasting on Wednesday morning. It takes the place of the Discovery’s DIY Network. Magnolia was supposed to launch back in 2020, but things were delayed by...
TV & VIDEOS
thespruce.com

7 Shows We Can't Wait to Watch on Magnolia Network

Home superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV cable network is officially launched, and it couldn't be a better start to 2022. Magnolia Network went on air and online January 5 (and brought with it dozens of fabulous new shows), which means you have your binge watching cut out for you, at least for the foreseeable future.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Discusses Launching the Magnolia Network

When Chip and Joanna Gaines first began their career on television, they were the adorable yet quirky couple on Fixer Upper that fans couldn’t get enough of. As the show quickly gained popularity, the dynamic duo became a household name and even created a household brand, Magnolia. And pretty soon, they would have their names on a number of platforms, including TV shows, books, home goods products, and now, an entire network.
TV SHOWS
