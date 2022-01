Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” is the best-selling album of 2021, despite the controversy surrounding the country star over his use of a racial slur. The 28-year-old’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sold more than 3 million copies. Wallen ended up beating out the likes of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” that sold 1.85 million copies, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” with 2.69 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” with more than 1.4 million copies.

