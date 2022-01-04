Police: Man admitted to drinking beer, smoking marijuana prior to crash that killed teen

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Charlestown man accused of causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old East Greenwich girl appeared in court Tuesday.

Aramis Segura, 30, walked into the courtroom in tears as he faced a judge on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and operating on a suspended license.

Police say Segura was driving on I-95 during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when his vehicle hit Olivia Passaretti’s car from behind, pushing it off the road and down an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the arraignment, the judge granted a request from Rhode Island State Police to increase Segura’s bond from $10,000 to $250,000 with surety, but said he will be held on Superior Court violations.

According to state police, Segura admitted to drinking three beers and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

Passaretti’s family was in the courtroom as they continue to call for justice. Her stepfather was heard shouting “you killed my little girl” at Segura before he was excused from the courtroom by the judge.

12 News learned Segura has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past , eight of which resulted in felony convictions. He’s also pleaded no contest to four misdemeanor crimes.

While Segura has served time in prison, the sentencing for the majority of his cases was suspended and he was released on probation.

Passaretti was a junior at East Greenwich High School, where she played center field for the softball team. On Tuesday night, the community held a candlelight vigil in Passaretti’s honor at the high school’s softball field.

