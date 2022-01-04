ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

World Soccer Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakar (AFP) – Winger Ismaila Sarr joined up with the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday following a row about his selection with his English Premier League club Watford. The Senegalese football...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri prioritising Watford’s Premier League survival over FA Cup run

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri feels he has to protect his squad for their Premier League survival battle rather than target an extended FA Cup run – but confirmed Danny Rose will not be part of the plans.The Hornets travel to holders Leicester on Saturday looking to arrest a run of six straight league defeats.Hopes of progress to the fourth round, though, will be offset against a need to keep key men available for a crucial upcoming run of games against direct relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley and then Norwich.Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Senegal#Afcon#English#Fsf#Air France#Chelsea#African
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Mane, Salah and more — Six stars to watch at the Cup of Nations

Yaoundé (AFP) – The Africa Cup of Nations begins in Cameroon on Sunday with the continent’s top-ranked side Senegal seen as the team to beat alongside reigning champions Algeria. AFP Sport picks out six stars to watch at the tournament:. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich and Cameroon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley’s Dyche test positive for Covid

London (AFP) – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid-19 in a major outbreak at the Premier League club as Burnley also announced on Thursday that manager Sean Dyche had been sidelined by the virus. Premier League champions City said 21 players and staff were now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Libreville (AFP) – Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP on Thursday just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match. Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test...
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang tests positive after night of partying on eve of AFCON

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations after a video emerged of him partying with teammates in Dubai on the eve of the tournament. The 32-year-old now has to self-isolate and is a major doubt for Gabon’s opening two matches...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Burnley boss Dyche sidelined by coronavirus

London (AFP) – Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The Clarets, who play the Championship team in the third round at Turf Moor on Saturday, said Dyche...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Milikovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

Milan (AFP) – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a point with his last-gasp leveller in Thursday’s 3-3 draw with Empoli, while a coronavirus cloud hangs over Serie A after Inter Milan’s match at Bologna was abandoned. Serb Milinkovic-Savic nodded home his second of the game in the 93rd...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Sevilla advance in Copa del Rey but Villarreal crash out

Madrid (AFP) – Jules Kounde scored a superb goal as Sevilla moved into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday after beating Real Zaragoza 2-0. Kounde sent a dipping shot into the corner from the edge of the area in the 31st minute before Rafa Mir made the victory secure in the second half, the striker completing a counter-attack with a cool finish.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

PSG visit Lyon as Covid-hit Ligue 1 returns

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action this weekend at struggling Lyon, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men building towards their Champions League clash against Real Madrid. But most of the spotlight at the capital giants is focused off the pitch, with Kylian Mbappe’s future more uncertain...
UEFA
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy