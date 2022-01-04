ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg Media CEO, NYT columnist to form new media venture

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The CEO of Bloomberg News and New York Times media columnist Ben Smith are leaving their positions to start a new media venture.

Columnist Ben Smith is partnering with media executive Justin Smith (no relation), the head of Bloomberg, to start a new global news organization in the coming months, the pair announced on Tuesday.

“There are 200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us,” Ben Smith said during an interview with the Times. “That’s who we see as our audience.”

In a tweet announcing he was stepping down from Bloomberg, Justin Smith said he has "decided to pursue a personal dream, and a market opportunity, to launch a new kind of global news media company that serves unbiased journalism to a truly global audience."

Justin Smith's departure from Bloomberg was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which noted he declined to be interviewed or say how he would raise money for the venture. It is also unclear how many staffers he and his partner plan to hire.

“The news industry is facing a crisis in consumer trust and confidence due to the distorting influence of social media and rising levels of polarization and parochialism,” he said in an email to the Journal. “My plan is to launch a premium news business that serves unbiased journalism to a global audience and provides a high-quality platform for the best journalists in the world.”

David Bradley, the chairman emeritus of The Atlantic, where Justin Smith formerly worked, told the Journal that Smith has been discussing with him for months the possibility of starting a new media venture. Bradley said Justin Smith is raising funds to start the venture and that he would likely invest if he was asked to.

“He’s always talked about a market of 200 million college-educated, English-speaking professionals throughout the world,” Bradley said. “And the big bet he’s making is that they’re more like each other than their individual countrymen.”

Ben Smith joined the Times in 2020 after serving as BuzzFeed's chief editor since 2012.

"I'm so excited about this," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The New Yorker

Ben Smith Can’t Say What His New Media Venture Is

Ben Smith had a hundred-and-forty-four unread text messages when we talked for a sometimes-digitally distracted sixteen minutes, just after noon on Tuesday. (Fifteen minutes after we hung up, he responded to an e-mail I’d sent asking if he’d like to talk.) He hadn’t checked his Twitter mentions, either, which seemed pertinent information since the news had just dropped that Smith, the current media columnist for the Times, would be leaving to start a new venture with Justin Smith, Bloomberg Media’s chief executive. What the Smiths’ project is exactly isn’t entirely clear just yet. Smith told me throughout our conversation that he was still thinking through the concept. Global business and politics site? Maybe? The precise mediums in which reporting would appear? Too soon to reveal. But the Smiths’ venture seeks to cater to “200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience,” as Ben Smith told his employer in a piece relaying the new company’s formation (or, at the very least, its ideation). The venture does seem on trend: in recent months, Puck launched, Axios announced its expansion into more local markets, and Politico has eyed its own move into more global markets. Smith, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, whose scoop-laden media columns have provoked and titillated for the past two years, seemed—predictably for those familiar with him—delighted to be getting in off the sidelines.
mediaite.com

New York Times Media Columnist Ben Smith Leaving To Start a Global News Organization

The New York Times announced on Tuesday that its media columnist Ben Smith is leaving the paper to start a new global news organization. Before joining the Times in 2020, Smith served as editor in chief of Buzzfeed for eight years and was a reporter for Politico before that. Smith told Mediaite when asked for a comment: “I guess I’d just say — we’re incredibly excited and believe there’s a huge space for innovation in news.”
defector.com

The Media Smiths Have A Bold New Idea

“There are 200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us,” Ben Smith said in an interview. “That’s who we see as our audience.”. That’s...
kfgo.com

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down – WSJ

(Reuters) – Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith is stepping down, effective immediately, to start a new media firm, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bloomberg-media-ceo-justin-smith-steps-down-to-found-news-startup-11641310893 on Tuesday. Bloomberg Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Bloomberg competes with Reuters, the news division of Thomson...
mediapost.com

Golden Peak Media Names Jeffrey Litvack As CEO

Golden Peak Media, the Colorado-based publisher in the craft and fine-arts markets, announced that industry veteran Jeffrey Litvack has been named CEO, effective today. Litvack, who most recently was CEO of Adweek, succeeds Greg Osberg, who has served as CEO since the company's founding in July 2019, after the selloff of F+W Media.
The Independent

Ex-NBC exec Turness named CEO for BBC news, current affairs

The BBC announced Thursday that it has appointed Deborah Turness as its new chief executive for news and current affairs, bringing to the broadcaster a vastly experienced journalist who previously held senior leadership positions at the news division of American TV network NBC.Turness, 54, comes to the BBC from British media company ITN where she is currently CEO The native of England will replace Fran Unsworth who is leaving at the end of January. “In the U.K. and around the world there has never been a greater need for the BBC’s powerful brand of impartial, trusted...
TechCrunch

The New York Times plans to buy The Athletic for $550M

This deal comes after months of speculation — at one point, The Athletic CEO Alex Mather approached Axios about a merger, which did not come to fruition. With this deal, the company seeks to bolster its subscription business — The New York Times surpassed 8 million subscriptions last year and is on track to surpass its goal to grow to 10 million subscribers by 2025.
martechseries.com

SmartBug Media Elevates Jen Spencer to CEO

Founder Ryan Malone to Continue Role as Board Chairman, Focus on Strategy, M&A and Remote-First Culture Initiatives. SmartBug Media — a leading Intelligent Inbound marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, and public relations — today announced that it has promoted Jen Spencer to chief executive officer effective February 1, 2022. Ryan Malone, SmartBug’s founder and current CEO, will continue serving the company in his role as chairman of the board.
MSNBC

Why the controversy surrounding Trump's media venture matters

After Donald Trump was forced from the major social-media platforms for violating their terms of service, the Associated Press reported in March he would soon launch his own site. Jason Miller told Fox News at the time that the former president was poised to "completely redefine the game" with his new tech initiative.
Deadline

Jamal Simmons To Be Named Kamala Harris’ New Communications Director

Jamal Simmons, a political analyst who has appeared on CNN, MSNBC and other networks, is taking a job as communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a White House official. Simmons will succeed Ashley Etienne, who left  Harris’s office last year. Simmons has worked on a number of presidential campaigns, including those of Bill Clinton and Al Gore, and he was an adviser to the Democratic National Committee for the 2008 race, according to his biography. He also has appeared on Hill.TV and NPR’s Hear and Now, and was founding editor of The Beat DC and hosted their weekly podcast....
abovethelaw.com

O’Melveny’s Dan Petrocelli Weighs In On Publishing Industry Antitrust Suit

Late last year, we learned that the Department of Justice is attempting to intercede in a $2.2 billion publishing industry merger. Penguin Random House is seeking to acquire Simon & Schuster, meaning two of the “big five” publishing houses would be combined if the transaction goes through. The government alleges that this deal is anticompetitive, and that it would result in lower advances for authors.
TheWrap

NY Times to Buy The Athletic for $550 Million (Report)

The New York Times will buy The Athletic for $550 million after months of talks, according to a new report from the Information. Representatives for the storied newspaper and the subscription sports news website did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report, which pointed out that acquiring the smaller site will help the Times move toward its goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025. It currently has about 8.3 million and The Athletic has over 1.2 million.
