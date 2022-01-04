Matt Abramovitz appointed president of New England Public Media

Arthur H. Lee has been appointed President of SUNY Korea, LLC, effective January 1, 2022. The announcement was made Dec. 28, 2021, by the Board of Managers of SUNY Korea, LLC. Lee will be responsible for supporting and strengthening the university’s vision, “to become an exemplary higher educational institution that thrives in today’s fast-paced society and beyond,” and its mission, “to foster leaders who are able to resolve global challenges creatively and open doors to a new era full of possibilities.” Lee will also actively collaborate with faculty, staff, and students of home campuses in New York, including Stony Brook University and the Fashion Institute of Technology, and will be responsible for maintaining constructive relationships with the Korean National Government and Ministries, Incheon City Government, and the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.

