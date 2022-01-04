ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Matt Abramovitz appointed president of New England Public Media

By Julian Wyllie
Current
Current
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Abramovitz will be president of New England Public Media. Abramovitz succeeds Martin Miller, who announced plans to step down last year and focus on fundraising for the station. Abramovitz will formally take over leadership Feb. 1. “Matt impressed us with his outstanding leadership qualities, his passion...

current.org

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Lifetime Benefit Solutions appoints Mooney as president

UTICA — Trish Mooney has been appointed President of Lifetime Benefit Solutions (LBS), a subsidiary of the Rochester–based Lifetime Healthcare Companies, with offices in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. LBS offers a full suite of ancillary benefits and specialty programs to help round out employer’s traditional benefits. Mooney...
UTICA, NY
The Press

Delphon Appoints Joe Montano as President and CEO

Delphon Announces Transition of Joseph Montano to Chief Executive Officer. HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, today announced the transition of Joe Montano from President to President and Chief Executive Officer. Effective January 1, 2022, Joe will be responsible for Delphon's overall operations and for leading the company through its next phase of growth. Joe succeeds Jeanne Beacham, who recently announced her decision to transition from CEO to Executive Chair focusing on M&A opportunities and collaborations with new partners to expand Delphon's capabilities and product offerings into new markets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Public Radio#Public Service#New York City#New England Public Media#Vp#Wqxr#Pd#Gm#Wbgo#Nepm
talkbusiness.net

Cobb-Vantress appoints Joyce Lee new president

Siloam Springs-based broiler breeder Cobb-Vantress Inc. announced Monday (Jan. 3) that Joyce Lee has been named its new president. Lee joins Cobb after serving as executive vice president and president of the $1.5 billion U.S. pet health and commercial operations portfolio for Indiana-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. In 2020, Stan...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
stonybrook.edu

Arthur H. Lee Appointed President of SUNY Korea

Arthur H. Lee has been appointed President of SUNY Korea, LLC, effective January 1, 2022. The announcement was made Dec. 28, 2021, by the Board of Managers of SUNY Korea, LLC. Lee will be responsible for supporting and strengthening the university’s vision, “to become an exemplary higher educational institution that thrives in today’s fast-paced society and beyond,” and its mission, “to foster leaders who are able to resolve global challenges creatively and open doors to a new era full of possibilities.” Lee will also actively collaborate with faculty, staff, and students of home campuses in New York, including Stony Brook University and the Fashion Institute of Technology, and will be responsible for maintaining constructive relationships with the Korean National Government and Ministries, Incheon City Government, and the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.
ASIA
Inside Indiana Business

Houtman Appointed to Council of Presidents

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges has appointed Earlham College President Anne Houtman to its Council of Presidents. The council includes representatives from public and private insitutions and is one of seven councils enhancing AGB’s thought leadership. Houtman also serves on a 14-member working group of the Higher Learning Commission.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
Bronx Times

Gibson appoints Janet Peguero as deputy borough president

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson announced today that Janet Peguero will serve as the new deputy Bronx borough president. It is the first time both positions are held by women of color, and Peguero, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic raised by school aides, is the borough’s first deputy borough president of Dominican descent.
BRONX, NY
lanereport.com

Georgetown College Trustees appoints Allen as new president

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The board of trustees of Georgetown College has named Rosemary Allen, Ph.D., as the 26th president of the Christian, liberal arts college. This appointment marks a significant milestone, as Dr. Allen is the first female to serve as president of the College in its 193-year history.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Current

Who’s on the Public Media Honor Roll for 2021?

Every year as part of our donor campaign, we invite readers to nominate someone to the Public Media Honor Roll. For a donation of $100 or more, you can honor a mentor, a peer, volunteer or a public media pioneer — someone who made a difference to you or to the field of public media. This year, we received 41 nominations. This column tells you not only who was named but why. Read the praise and get all the feels and good vibes that come with heartfelt appreciation.
ADVOCACY
petbusiness

Pet Food Institute Appoints New Senior Vice President of Public Policy

The Pet Food Institute (PFI) welcomes Betsy Flores to the association as the new senior vice president of public policy. Flores, a seasoned policy expert in U.S. agriculture, will guide PFI’s legislative, regulatory, trade and market access strategies, as well as manage the association’s government relations and regulatory staff.
PETS
Variety

Seth Oster Exiting UTA as Global Chief Communications Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency’s global chief communications officer Seth Oster is exiting the company at the end of January, sources told Variety. News of his exit was announced by agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a companywide email on Friday, where he expressed disappointment that Oster would be leaving “to pursue a new opportunity.” Oster joined UTA in 2017 and made partner in 2020. “Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive...
BUSINESS
foxbangor.com

Senate president appoints new state auditor

AUGUSTA — Maine has a new state auditor. Senate President Troy Jackson on Wednesday appointed Jacob Norton to the position for the remainder of the unexpired term. Norton previously served 13 years in the Office of the State Auditor. Maine statute grants the president of the Maine Senate the...
MAINE STATE
irei.com

Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System appoints new CIO

The Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System (IPERS) has appointed Sriram Lakshminarayanan as its new CIO, effective Jan. 7. Lakshminarayanan has served as chief risk officer for the pension fund since 2014, and was responsible for public and private equities, fixed-income credit, hedge funds and real assets. During his time...
IOWA STATE
chowan.edu

Chowan University President Appointed to the SACSCOC Board of Trustees

Chowan University President, Kirk E. Peterson, was appointed to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees, Class of 2024. Dr. Peterson’s three-year term began on January 1, 2022, and concludes on December 31, 2024. SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
MURFREESBORO, NC
Current

Current

Takoma Park, MD
452
Followers
746
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Current is the nonprofit news service for and about public media in the U.S.

 http://www.current.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy