This week at Harbor Theater

In 2003, the relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was nearly everywhere in media. That would eventually spill over to this romantic-comedy, Gigli, which is about the title character who is ordered to kidnap a mentally charged young man of a powerful prosecutor. However, the original plans fail, and Gigli’s boss sends his daughter to aid in the kidnapping. Unfortunately, Gigli begins to fall for Ricki, which could be dangerous for his profession. This romantic comedy was trashed by critics, with the movie currently standing at an extremely low 6% on rotten tomatoes. More importantly, the film flopped hard at the box office, Opening with less than $4 million during the first weekend. It actually got worse as time went on, with the second week only garnering $678, 640. Following less than $19,000 in it’s third week, theaters officially pulled the title altogether. In total, Gigli made $7.200 million worldwide at the box office, and this was based on a $54 million production budget. Columbia pictures reportedly lost $36 million because of the film. So, what happened? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the “It” couple back in 2003, so this romantic comedy should’ve been a surefire hit. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Gigli bombing at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO