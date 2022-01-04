ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week at Harbor Theater

By Jeniffer Cooley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“West Side Story” – (PG-13; 2 hours, 36 minutes) - Steven Spielberg joined with writer Tony Kushner to produce a new script, keeping all the familiar songs (music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim) but setting the 1957 Broadway musical in a more realistic Puerto Rican neighborhood of...

WOWK 13 News

Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes. Considered part of a generation of young “New […]
CELEBRITIES
Greenville Herald-Banner

Back in movie theater seats

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog.” Bradley Cooper in “Nightmare Alley.” It’s time for the end-of-year awards from the national film critic groups including the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. In 2021, audiences were able to return to movie theaters...
MOVIES
focusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Licorice Pizza (2021) (**) The usually dependable Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest effort is a shambling, ramble of a film concerning the budding romance of two young souls in 1973 San Fernando Valley, occasionally redeemed by its two appealing leads, exquisite cinematography and a few laughs courtesy of a guest turn by Bradley Cooper. Overlong by at least half an hour and featuring the bewildering placement of music not specific to the period, Anderson gives us little plot and lots of atmosphere. He’s usually good at striking a balance between the two. Not so much here. An unfortunate misfire albeit not without some merit but, in spite of the critical love, certainly a low point on the revered director’s resume.
MOVIES
slpecho.com

Theater prepares for Winter One Act

As the theater program gets ready for its Winter One Act, thespian adviser Jodi Schifsky said she’s exhilarated to see what the club can make of it after its previously challenging shows. “We did two shows virtually last year. But, it’s not the same as being onstage in front...
THEATER & DANCE
mychamplainvalley.com

This Place in History: Paramount Theater

‘At This Place in History,’ we’re at the Paramount Theater in Barre with Amanda Gustin, the Public Program Manager from the Vermont Historical Society. “One of the reasons its historic, besides being 100 years old, is that this theater hosted the world premier of the Alfred Hitchcock film, The Trouble with Harry, said Gustin. “It’s a very Hitchcock-kind of movie. And when he was looking for places to film someone said, you should definitely go to Vermont.”
BARRE, VT
laborpress.org

‘Trouble in Mind’ Examines Racism in the Theater

New York, NY – In 1955, Trouble in Mind author Alice Childress refused to make changes to her play about racism in the theater. Sixty-six years later, the Roundabout Theatre Company has brought this very timely and important show back to Broadway in a moving new production. Trouble in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, a Storyteller Who Kept Old Hollywood’s Memory Alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also at just the right time. The 82-year-old film critic, historian, advocate and maker, who died Thursday, first blinked his eyes in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford made “Stagecoach.” He’d surely love to have worked during the 50-year “Golden Age” he identified as 1912-1962. And though he is most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and ’70s, his filmography feels anything but modern. Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
CELEBRITIES
bayareaparent.com

Family-Friendly Theater Performances

Bringing your kids to a theater performance can be a great bonding experience and a good way to spark an interest in the performing arts. Fortunately, there are shows for even the youngest of theater goers. Before you go, check for COVID protocols. Some theaters may require attendees to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.
MUSIC
montereycountyweekly.com

Walt DeFaria, a giant of local theater, celebrates his last week in Carmel.

UPDATE: Walt DeFaria was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Dec. 31, a couple of days after this interview was conducted. He is in stable condition at Natividad hospital, where he was treated in the trauma center and doctors predict a four- to six-week stay. He is now undergoing rehabilitation and his move up to Washington state has been postponed indefinitely.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
News 12

Guide: Theater shows on Long Island

Do you want to see a theater show but don't want to travel into New York City? Look no further. Here is a guide for some shows playing on Long Island. Please check with the theater before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. NOTE: COVID-19 guidelines and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

‘Uprooted’ and coming to the Milford Theater

Michael Glabicki started the Rusted Root band in 1990 in Pittsburg with bassist Patrick Norman and percussionist Liz Berlin. This worldbeat rock band has been known for its fusion of acoustic, rock, world music with heavy percussion and African, Latin American, Indian, and Native American influences. Its most famous single, “Send Me on My Way,” has appeared in eight movies and was number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995. The band sold more than three million albums, but “Send me on My Way” is still the standout song today.
MUSIC
Sun-Journal

Blackwood Theater Horror of the Week: The Blue Dress

Welcome, friends. I’m Romulus Blackwood, and this is…BLACKWOOD THEATER. It was sunny, warm and friendly, the grounds neatly kept and decorated with blooming flowers in abundance. The sidewalks were swept and the paint was new. Saffron Yellow. Not a bad shade at all. However, as Marjorie Bazeel was escorted into the lobby of the retirement home, her eyes squinted in a distasteful manner. Right away she didn’t like her new surroundings, and she said so without any hesitation whatsoever.
THEATER & DANCE
TVOvermind

Why Gigli Bombed In Theaters

In 2003, the relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was nearly everywhere in media. That would eventually spill over to this romantic-comedy, Gigli, which is about the title character who is ordered to kidnap a mentally charged young man of a powerful prosecutor. However, the original plans fail, and Gigli’s boss sends his daughter to aid in the kidnapping. Unfortunately, Gigli begins to fall for Ricki, which could be dangerous for his profession. This romantic comedy was trashed by critics, with the movie currently standing at an extremely low 6% on rotten tomatoes. More importantly, the film flopped hard at the box office, Opening with less than $4 million during the first weekend. It actually got worse as time went on, with the second week only garnering $678, 640. Following less than $19,000 in it’s third week, theaters officially pulled the title altogether. In total, Gigli made $7.200 million worldwide at the box office, and this was based on a $54 million production budget. Columbia pictures reportedly lost $36 million because of the film. So, what happened? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the “It” couple back in 2003, so this romantic comedy should’ve been a surefire hit. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Gigli bombing at the box office.
MOVIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES

