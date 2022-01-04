ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's Last Word Before Her Death Revealed by Friend Vicki Lawrence

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White’s longtime friend and Mama’s Family co-star, Vicki Lawrence, is opening up about her final moments. “I hadn’t been able to reach her lately. I wrote her a long letter a while back but she did not answer, which was unlike her. I knew she was not well, and this...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 13

Deborah Curtis
1d ago

The assistant must be a little touched in the head. How can the report say Betty White died in her sleep peacefully but have had a n assistant with her and her last words were Allen? What wrong with this story?

Reply(1)
10
Crystal Chandlier
1d ago

Rest Easy now Ms Betty. I will always love you❤❤ Thank you for being a brite light in this dark world.

Reply
9
Diana M Ellis
2d ago

Betty is with Allen at long last. They'll spent eternity together. Farewell Betty♥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
8
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Revealed

Betty White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas announced on Wednesday (January 5th) details about upcoming funeral arrangements for the late Hollywood icon. During his chat with People, Witjas says that Betty White’s funeral will be private and not in the public eye. “The arrangements are being handled privately. And that was Betty’s wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Betty White Cause of Death Clarified by Her Agent

Betty White died peacefully of natural causes, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed in another statement on Monday. The television legend died on New Year's Eve at age 99, with Witjas announcing that she died "peacefully in her sleep" at home. However, fake claims that White got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot three days before her death spread on social media. This is not true, Witjas said.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Betty White’s Funeral Plans Are Being ‘Handled Privately’ After Death at 99: It Was Her ‘Wish’

Honoring her legacy. Betty White‘s loved ones have already begun to plan her memorial in the wake of her Friday, December 31, death at age 99. “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the actress’ agent, Jeff Witjas, noted in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”
