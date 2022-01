Walking is healthy, enjoyable and the cheapest form of ground transportation. The question is what makes a city walkable? Pedestrian zones help, but they are not the only criteria. The list of walkable cities I have compiled here has nearly all been chosen from personal experience. I feel happy to walk even several miles, if getting from A to B leads along beautiful and interesting sights, possibly landmarks of the city. Equally important to me is the quality of the sidewalk. If I need to constantly look down to avoid potholes and broken paving stones it is no fun. I also don’t want to be in constant danger of being run over by cyclists and have to run across intersections because the traffic lights are out of sync.

