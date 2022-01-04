Eufy’s new video doorbell uses two cameras to catch porch pirates

Keep a watchful eye on your deliveries with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. This useful smart home gadget comes with a 2K front-facing camera and a 1,080 p downward-facing one. The downward-facing camera informs you of package arrivals and helps you monitor them. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera gives you a 160-degree field of view. What’s more, PIR and radar detect people and reduce false alarms. But don’t worry; this doorbell recognizes your family and friends thanks to A.I. technology. This tech also recognizes packages and reminds you to take them inside. Moreover, there’s no monthly fee, and the doorbell includes the Homebase 2. It gives you 16GB of encrypted local storage. Finally, since it’s a battery-powered device, installation is easy and free of wires.
Comments / 1