Eufy’s new video doorbell uses two cameras to catch porch pirates

Safely monitor your home with the Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell. Working exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, it’s an easy and secure way to feel safer indoors or get peace of mind when leaving your property unattended. Moreover, this Belkin doorbell features a super-wide 178° field of view. So you can see a package directly in front of your door. Furthermore, this gadget allows you to use face recognition and smart notifications to view who’s at your door from your iOS device. This is perfect for times when you have a visitor but you’re not at home. Best of all, the 4 MP camera and low-light sensitivity provide clear views in the dark. Meanwhile, infrared technology allows long-distance motion sensing, and you’ll also receive advanced notifications for visitors at nighttime.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO