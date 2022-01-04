ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Low’s new video for “I Can Wait”

By Treble staff
Cover picture for the articleLow have just shared another new video from their outstanding new album HEY WHAT, which was released last fall via Sub Pop, and which we named our Album of the Year for 2021. The new clip for “I Can Wait” was directed by Manuel Aragon, who also previously worked with the...

The Body announce new collaborative album with OAA, Enemy of Love

The Body have announced a new collaborative album with electronic artist OAA. Enemy of Love is out February 18 via Thrill Jockey, and its first single is “Barren of Joy,” featuring Dylan Walker of Full of Hell and Sightless Pit. Hear it below, and take a look at the album’s artwork and tracklist.
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner form The Smile

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet‘s Tom Skinner have formed a new band, called The Smile. The group have shared their first single, titled “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which you can hear below. They’ve also announced three consecutive live shows to be performed in a 24-hour period, which will take place January 29 and 30. The shows, which will be live streamed globally, will feature a live performance as well as a film by Paul Dugdale. Find tickets here and check out the stream schedule below.
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band announce Winter/Spring tour, and new video, "Rattle Can"

Two-time Blues Music Awards nominees The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are the greatest front-porch blues band in the world. The band is led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Miss. to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.
The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
The Most Anticipated Albums of Winter/Spring 2022

The ball’s dropped, a new calendar is on the wall, and it’s still early enough for our new year’s resolutions to not be shrugged off entirely. But more than anything it’s the promise of a year of great new music that makes us most hopeful for the new year. No doubt about it, musicians will have a complicated year ahead of them, navigating everything from tour cancellations due to omicron to the vinyl pressing backlog. But even at this early in the game, there’s already a lot of music to be excited about. Here are our picks for the 25 most anticipated albums of spring 2022.
Converge announce tour with Full of Hell, Uniform and Thou

Converge has announced a spring tour. Following the release of their new album, Bloodmoon: I—their collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe and Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky—the group is playing a set of east coast shows with Uniform, Full of Hell and Thou. Kind of a bonkers lineup right there. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below.
Stream the new Burial EP, Antidawn

On Friday, UK producer Burial releases his new EP, Antidawn, via Hyperdub. It’s his first new music since last year’s “Chemz/Dolphin” single, and though he’s only released two full-length albums, officially, its 43 minutes essentially makes it the length of a new album (even if it’s billed as an EP). The full five-track release, which includes two songs longer than 10 minutes apiece, is available to stream today, one day earlier than expected. It’s a bit heavier on the ambient side of his music, mostly free of beats of any kind and heavy on field recordings and other sounds. It’s a bit of an atmospheric break from Burial’s more drum-heavy productions.
Heavily criticised Marble Arch Mound to close this weekend

The heavily criticised Marble Arch Mound is set to close this weekend.The 25m high man-made hill, which sits at the corner of Hyde Park and Park Lane will no longer be open after Sunday.The attraction was commissioned by Westminster City Council with a budget of £3.3 million but by completion it had cost almost double that at £6 million.Refunds were offered the day after it opened to the public on July 26 following what the authority called “teething problems”, with visitors complaining it was still a building site.One branded it “the worst thing I’ve ever done in London” while...
WWE Reportedly Adds Another City Name To Banned Word List

It’s not big secret that there are a number of words that can’t be said on WWE programming, and over the last year or so the company has refrained from letting announcers mention certain cities that their TV tapings take place from. This week’s episode of Monday Night...
ICA London Names Bengi Ünsal as New Director Amid ‘Rebalancing of Multidisciplinary Program’

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has named Bengi Ünsal as its next director, to take over in March after Stefan Kalmár, who recently completed a five-year stint. Ünsal is the first new director appointed under the chairmanship of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, and will take over the institution in the midst of what a press release describes as a “rebalancing of its multidisciplinary program across all arts, all media, and all spaces” during its 75th anniversary. In addition to the ICA’s focus art, film, and education, Bengi will commission “a broader range of live performances” while also expanding nighttime...
West End Rallies to Keep Audiences With ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ Campaign, Major Ticket Sale – Global Bulletin

THEATER London’s West End is rallying to keep its audiences amid the surge of the Omicron variant. A new campaign entitled “Don’t Stop Me Now” is offering reduced tickets in the range of £10-£50 ($13-$67) for performances throughout January and February. The sale can be accessed through the Official London Theatre website. (LINK: https://officiallondontheatre.com/new-year-sale/) The West End was hard hit by the new COVID-19 variant in the thick of the holiday season. New shows such as “Cabaret,” starring Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, had to cancel blocks of performances, while productions like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” were pulled just before Christmas until February. The “Don’t Stop...
Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
Do smart supermarkets herald the end of shopping as we know it?

Welcome to the supermarkets of the future. They may look and feel like the supermarkets we are all used to – and stock the same bread, butter and bananas – but these shops are now fitted out with more than £1m of the latest technology that their bosses promise will put an end to our biggest frustration (queueing) and our most persistent crime (shoplifting).
