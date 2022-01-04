ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Weather, COVID hit airline travel

By Gillian Trudeau
kotatv.com
 4 days ago

fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
tripsavvy.com

Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast

Southwest Airlines wants to make sure you start your new year off right by offering some fantastic flight deals this week. From now through Jan. 6, 2022, you can book a one-way flight starting as low as $39. The deals are valid for travel anywhere between Jan. 18 and May 18, so whether you're looking for a winter escape or the perfect destination for a spring break getaway, there are plenty of dates to choose from.
#Covid#Weather#Marijuana#Kota Territory Tv#Sd
WSVN-TV

COVID-19 causes even more travel trouble at South Florida airports

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Holiday travel is getting harder as COVID-19 continues to cause more trouble for travelers at South Florida airports. Flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced heavy delays and cancellations, Tuesday. The situation has been different at Miami International Airport, where travelers encountered shorter...
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
news3lv.com

Airline delays hit flights, travelers at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As major air carriers canceled hundreds of flights nationwide on Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas didn’t make it out unscathed. According to the airport website, 15 arrivals and 13 departures were canceled on Christmas Eve. Some were due to weather, but others due to staffing shortages airlines are facing in the midst of the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourCentralValley.com

Difficult travel weather on Christmas

A storm system will pass during the day on Christmas. It will bring heavy rain to the Valley and snow in the mountains. There’s a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada and a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Foothills. Expect extreme winter storm conditions in the Sierra Nevada due to snow and blowing […]
stockxpo.com

Airlines cancel more than 800 U.S. flights as Covid hits crews

U.S. airlines canceled more than 800 flights over Christmas weekend after the rapidly spreading omicron variant of Covid infected flight crews. There were more than 4,200 flight cancellations worldwide on Saturday, more than 870 of them in the US according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Omicron infections have hit other industries...
CBS News

Eye Opener: Winter weather hits Mid-Atlantic causing travel chaos

The biggest snowstorm to hit the Mid-Atlantic in years clogs up highways and causes more flight cancellations. Also, the FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine booster shots for Americans as young as 12 as COVID cases surge. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
wlen.com

Thousands of flight cancellations continue to affect air travel as airlines blame weather, understaffing due to surge of Omicron variant

Thousands of flights across the globe were cancelled as travel chaos that unfolded over the holidays continued, with airlines blaming the spread of the omicron variant and adverse weather conditions for the disruptions. As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,280 flights had been canceled globally for the day, with more than 740 flights to/from the United States cancelled. U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines were among those to cancel flights this week, with the two collectively canceling hundreds of flights Tuesday and Wednesday.
cbslocal.com

Holiday Travelers Get Hit With More COVID-Related Flight Cancellations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were getting hit with more COVID-related flight cancellations on Sunday. Nearly 50 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday. Delta and United flights were hardest hit, cancelling flights for days...
Reuters

Malta hits COVID record as U.S. warns against travel to island

VALLETTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malta registered a record number of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the United States added the Mediterranean island to its highest-risk category for travel and urged its citizens not to visit. Health authorities said 1,337 new COVID-19 infections were detected, marking a record high for...
