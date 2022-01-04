Weather, COVID hit airline travel

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
Southwest Airlines wants to make sure you start your new year off right by offering some fantastic flight deals this week. From now through Jan. 6, 2022, you can book a one-way flight starting as low as $39. The deals are valid for travel anywhere between Jan. 18 and May 18, so whether you're looking for a winter escape or the perfect destination for a spring break getaway, there are plenty of dates to choose from.
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Holiday travel is getting harder as COVID-19 continues to cause more trouble for travelers at South Florida airports. Flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced heavy delays and cancellations, Tuesday. The situation has been different at Miami International Airport, where travelers encountered shorter...
There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
DALLAS — Travel delays and cancellations continue at some of America’s busiest airports. North Texas’ American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both had hundreds of delays and cancellations Friday. In a statement, Southwest thanked their customers for their patience and said, “We made flight adjustments across our network...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As major air carriers canceled hundreds of flights nationwide on Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas didn’t make it out unscathed. According to the airport website, 15 arrivals and 13 departures were canceled on Christmas Eve. Some were due to weather, but others due to staffing shortages airlines are facing in the midst of the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
A storm system will pass during the day on Christmas. It will bring heavy rain to the Valley and snow in the mountains. There’s a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada and a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Foothills. Expect extreme winter storm conditions in the Sierra Nevada due to snow and blowing […]
U.S. airlines canceled more than 800 flights over Christmas weekend after the rapidly spreading omicron variant of Covid infected flight crews. There were more than 4,200 flight cancellations worldwide on Saturday, more than 870 of them in the US according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Omicron infections have hit other industries...
The biggest snowstorm to hit the Mid-Atlantic in years clogs up highways and causes more flight cancellations. Also, the FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine booster shots for Americans as young as 12 as COVID cases surge. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Airlines have blamed cancellations on a combination of bad winter weather and omicron infections among crews. Carriers have canceled more than 20,000 U.S. flights since Christmas Eve. Investors have shrugged off the disruptions, though, forecasting a rise in travel demand this year. Airlines canceled hundreds of additional U.S. flights on...
Thousands of flights across the globe were cancelled as travel chaos that unfolded over the holidays continued, with airlines blaming the spread of the omicron variant and adverse weather conditions for the disruptions. As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,280 flights had been canceled globally for the day, with more than 740 flights to/from the United States cancelled. U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines were among those to cancel flights this week, with the two collectively canceling hundreds of flights Tuesday and Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were getting hit with more COVID-related flight cancellations on Sunday. Nearly 50 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as compared to nearly 100 flights on Saturday. Delta and United flights were hardest hit, cancelling flights for days...
NEW YORK -- Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past several days as COVID cases surge across the country. On Tuesday, nearly 950 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 1,750 domestic flights have been delayed. Airlines...
EGLIN AFB — Air travelers across the country experienced significant turbulence this holiday weekend.
Severe weather and COVID-19-related staffing issues reportedly contributed to the cancellation of more than 2,600 flights Sunday and Monday.
...
VALLETTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malta registered a record number of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the United States added the Mediterranean island to its highest-risk category for travel and urged its citizens not to visit. Health authorities said 1,337 new COVID-19 infections were detected, marking a record high for...
Comments / 0