UPDATE: Park ranger finds 32-year-old woman who last seen hiking Appalachian Trail on Christmas Eve

UPDATE 1:45 p.m. (1/5/2022): The Shenandoah National Park is releasing an update on the missing 32-year-old who was last seen hiking on the Appalachian Trail on Christmas Eve.

Park services say that a park ranger found Brittaney Pulley on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and she is safe.

She was last seen hiking north on the trail from McCormick Gap on Dec. 24, 2021.

(WFXR) — Shenandoah National Park Services wants people to be on the lookout for a woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Park services say 32-year-old Brittany Pulley was last seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap on Dec. 24, 2021.

Pulley is 5 feet 8 inches tall; weighs 130 pounds; has black hair and green eyes; and was last seen wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves, according to officials.

Park services also say that she may be equipped with a blue/gray Ozark Trail one-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack, and a WACOOL hydration pack.

If you have any information on Pulley’s whereabouts, please call Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422 or email SHEN_Communications@NPS.gov .

Note: Shenandoah National Park Services originally reported the wrong age and a misspelled first name for the missing woman. This has since been corrected.

