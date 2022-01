The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Detroit Lions in a final week 18 matchup. Green Bay has announced that they will not play Aaron Jones due to his knee, and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell due to his elbow. This is a smart decision for the Packers because they know that this game doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. They need everybody healthy for the playoffs. The Packers are currently the number one seed in the NFC and they will look to take care of business over the Lions in the final game to get themselves ready for the playoffs.

