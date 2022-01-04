ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Choose My Adventure: The Elder Scrolls Online welcomes me back with open arms and fun quests

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that moment in an MMORPG – or even a single-player RPG – where you boot up the game after a long hiatus and then stand there for a few befuddled minutes, wondering where the hell you left off? That was kind of where I ended up when I came...

gamespew.com

These Elder Scrolls/Kung Pow Mashup Videos Nail the Elder Scrolls Games

Wonder how the Elder Scrolls games compare? Why not experience the differences through the medium of Steve Oedekerk’s Kung Pow! Enter the Fist?. No, you’re not still hung over, this is an actual thing and it’s absolutely amazing. YouTuber My Two Pence is mashing up footage from the Kung-Fu parody with in-game action from Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim to illustrate how radically certain mechanics vary between games.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

The Elder Scrolls VI: Everything We Know Heading Into 2022

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released over a decade ago, but its popularity has continued to hold strong even throughout 2021. With Skyrim receiving over 200 game awards during its time on the shelves, the game’s sequel has become one of the most anticipated and talked about titles of its time.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: White Gold Tower Dungeon Location and Rewards

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Notably, dungeons have been a significant factor in returning player numbers, the dungeons have always been a great staple of the experience and as with any live service game, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. One of the dungeons that players have recently been obsessing over is a dungeon from the game’s past, the White Gold Tower and this guide will inform you of The Elder Scrolls Online White Gold Tower dungeon’s location and rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Taking A Look Back On 2021 And Head Towards 2022

Wow, what a year. I am still trying to wrap my head around everything that happened, not only in gaming but also in life. One of the games I played the most this past year has been The Elder Scrolls Online. From the Flames of Ambition new Champion Point system to the Blackwood Chapter introduction of Companions and Seals of Endeavor. ESO has kept things interesting. But what worked and what didn’t? Lets’ take a quick look at where things stand now and how well the Deadlands DLC did at wrapping up the year-long storyline.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Choose My Adventure: All the MMOs you made us play in 2021

It’s been quite a year of Choose My Adventure columns, hasn’t it? We did a pretty good random skip around of different games, in my opinion, and as is tradition around here, we’re taking a look back at all of the games that we visited over the course of the past year.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: How to Become a Werewolf

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. An area that players frequently mention about The Elder Scrolls series is the ability to become either a werewolf or a vampire and it is no different in the MMO, this guide will inform you of how to become a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online and the benefits it brings.
GOOGLE
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What are you looking forward to MMO-wise in 2022?

It’s 2022 now, so that’s something! Feels a lot like 2021… in terms of the MMO landscape, I mean, because no major updates have dropped yet for understandable reasons and I’m looking forward to the same nonsense I was last year. It’s just that now what I’m looking forward to are the patches for the most recent Final Fantasy XIV expansion instead of finding out what in the low-poly grape the next FFXIV expansion was even going to be. Look, I know what I like and I have a good time with it.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Fractured Online outlines plans to run a 24/7 beta test in 2022 in end-of-year address

It most certainly has been an interesting year for the sandbox MMORPG Fractured Online, not the least of which being the game’s publishing deal with Gamigo. Of course, there were other headlines from the year that was for the game, which were all recounted in an end-of-year address, nodding towards features added during its spring and fall alphas along with newly hired developers to the Dynamight Studios team.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Starting the new year with murder and mystery in Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood

Murder? Intrigue? Sounds like the perfect way to start off a new year! With the holidays (mostly) behind her, Massively OP’s MJ is eager to get back to uncovering A Deadly Secret in ESO’s Blackwood. She’s investigating the missing city councilors and finding more corpses than live ones. And next to the last one was a mysterious stone that’s linked to Mehrunes Dagon’s plans. Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. as MJ works with Eveli to solve the mysteries and secrets of the Blackwood story.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: Welcome to 2022, MMO gamers

The final week of 2021 didn’t really slow down at all, and the new year was kicked off by the collective industry groan at Square-Enix and Roblox. Meanwhile, we finished off our formal end-of-the-year awards, delivering MMO of the Year to FFXIV and New World, Best Expansion to FFXIV Endwalker, Most Anticipated to Palia and Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons, and Stormiest Future to Blizzard and WoW. We also delivered our Golden Yachties awards, resolutions, and the finale to our 2021 MMO news recap.
VIDEO GAMES

