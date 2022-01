Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. On Dec. 5, a fire broke out in a condemned house on Union Street in Bangor. Three homeless men were dead, and two were hospitalized from this tragedy. Of those three people who died, at least two of them were reportedly from the encampment under I-395, where the City of Bangor forced homeless people to leave without offering housing alternatives.

BANGOR, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO