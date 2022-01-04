ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health Resources

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Dr. Madhukar Trivedi, Professor of Psychiatry,...

www.wjhl.com

asapland.com

Types of Mental Illness and Their Symptoms

Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Social Phobia, specific phobias are some of them. Symptoms are fear(of something or some situation), tension(feeling on edge) , nervousness. People with these disorders worry excessively about everyday things and they often struggle to keep their minds away from...
MENTAL HEALTH
Click10.com

Blood test helps identify mental health disorders

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A major breakthrough in mental health care: scientists have developed a new tool that may better help diagnose people with mental health issues. Researchers studied the biological basis of mood disorders and developed a blood test using RNA markers to help distinguish between general depression and bipolar disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Psychiatry#Wjhl#Major Depressive Disorder
northfortynews

Larimer County Mental Health and Crisis Services

There are many great Mental Health service providers throughout Larimer County. Whether is a listening ear or a supportive group to full-on crisis support. Below are more details on how to access resources. Larimer County Crisis Resources. If you or someone you know is experiencing a self-defined behavioral health crisis,...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
riverjournalonline.com

High School Students Learn the Importance of Mental Health

Asking for help with a mental health problem can be difficult. The JCK Foundation aims to destigmatize mental health. The foundation recently visited one of Briarcliff High School’s health classes to discuss the importance of seeking mental health care, and to highlight the many resources Briarcliff High School offers to students.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
kunr.org

Interview: Mental health impacts from the pandemic in Nevada

Editor’s note: This story involves the discussion of suicide. Nick Stewart: Since the pandemic began, would you say that you have seen an increase in suicide hotline calls?. Misty Vaughan Allen: What we noticed in the beginning and throughout the pandemic, and 2020, suicide calls decreased, but what we saw was an increase in calls around anxiety, depression. I think that uncertainty really amplified those feelings, and another big one [was] isolation. So yes, their calls did increase, but it wasn’t necessarily for suicide risk at that point in time.
NEVADA STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine DHHS encourages Mainers to take advantage of mental health resources during holiday season

As the winter holiday season continues, and in the face of ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reminds all Maine people, and particularly those who work in and provide support to Maine’s health care sector, that mental health resources are available, including through the StrengthenME initiative and traditional crisis support.
MAINE STATE
KATU.com

Family Matters: Mental Health During the Holidays

The “happiest time of the year” can be anything but that for many people. The pressures and stress of the seasonal demands can make joyful times difficult for many. To learn more about this we had Psychologist Dr. Jesse Chase join us from Providence Behavioral Health. Click here for more information.
PORTLAND, OR
The 74

Educators' Mental Health Tied to Classroom Effectiveness

Teachers’ mental health is closely linked to how effective they feel in the classroom, a new study of New Orleans educators has found. Student learning loss was the top stressor cited by the teachers, followed closely by challenges related to hybrid and remote instruction. Teachers also reported rates of emotional distress that were similar to […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pharmacytimes.com

Oncologists Say Mental Health Distress Affects Health Outcomes for Patients

Anxiety disorders and depression were cited by more than 80% of oncologists as the types of mental health distress seen most often for patients. More than 80% of oncologists frequently see mental health distress in individuals with cancer, with more than 90% indicating this has a significant impact on their health outcomes, according to a survey by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Is Mental Health Stigma Decreasing? It’s Complicated

Mental health stigma is a trenchant, complex, and consequential social phenomenon. Mental health stigma is multi-dimensional, including emotional (prejudice), cognitive (stereotypes), and behavioral (discrimination) components. Mental heath stigma may change over time, but not uniformly. Scientific literacy about mental health is necessary but not sufficient to produce reduction in stigma.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: ‘Shocking’ Number Of Kids Going To Emergency Room For Mental Health Issues During Pandemic

(CBS4) — A “shocking” number of young Coloradans have been going to emergency rooms during the pandemic — for behavioral health crises and suicidal ideation. The chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado says preventing outbreaks and keeping schools open are critical to the physical and mental health of our children. Dr. David Brumbaugh said the hospital was seeing between 25 and 40 children each day, in late 2021, who were coming to the emergency departments with acute behavioral health crises. “We cannot forget the health and well being of our youngest Coloradans, you’re still vulnerable on so many different levels emotionally,...
COLORADO STATE
Psych Centra

All About Psychotic Depression

Living with psychotic depression means having major depressive disorder and experiencing hallucinations or delusions. Support and treatment are available. Psychosis isn’t usually associated with depression. Often, it‘s thought of as a symptom of other conditions such as schizophrenia. But in rare cases, it can be associated with depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Signs Someone Is a Master of Mental Manipulation

Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
MENTAL HEALTH

