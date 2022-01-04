Mental Health Resources

Editor’s note: This story involves the discussion of suicide. Nick Stewart: Since the pandemic began, would you say that you have seen an increase in suicide hotline calls?. Misty Vaughan Allen: What we noticed in the beginning and throughout the pandemic, and 2020, suicide calls decreased, but what we saw was an increase in calls around anxiety, depression. I think that uncertainty really amplified those feelings, and another big one [was] isolation. So yes, their calls did increase, but it wasn’t necessarily for suicide risk at that point in time.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO