Danville, VA

Halifax, Pittsylvania, Henry counties and City of Danville lift burn bans after recent weather

By Colleen Guerry
 2 days ago

(WFXR) — Three counties in Southside Virginia, as well as the City of Danville, have rescinded their burn bans — which have been in effect for more than a month — after the recent wet weather and winter weather alleviated the region’s dry conditions.

The Scottsburg Fire Department posted a statement from the Halifax County Board of Supervisors on Facebook, saying that the county-wide open burn ban was lifted at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 because of the significant amount of rainfall the county recently received.

According to Halifax County fire officials, the most recent information from the National Weather Service reports more than two inches of rain in many locations across the county.

Burn ban rescinded in Amherst County

Meanwhile, Pittsylvania County officials say the snow, sleet, and freezing rain from Monday, Jan. 3 led them to lift the county’s ban on open burning .

Henry County also lifted its county-wide ban on outdoor burning on Tuesday.

However, while the recent rainfall and snow made conditions favorable enough to continue outdoor burning, Southside Virginians are still encouraged to exercise safe fire practices.

For example, never leave a fire unattended; account for windy conditions that could spread the fire; and keep an extinguishing agent, like water or a rake, nearby at all times.

Henry County officials also provided a reminder on Tuesday that a statewide law will be in effect from Feb. 15 through April 30, which prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day if the fire is in — or within 300 feet of — woodland, brush, or fields containing grass or other flammable materials.

Danville has also lifted its burn ban.

The Danville Fire Department says that this is due to recent rain and snow from earlier this week that has saturated the ground enough for officials to lift the ban.

Three other southwest Virginia localities — including Carroll County , Floyd County , and Giles County — have yet to rescind their burn bans, which were implemented between late November and mid-December amid concerns about the wildfire risk from dry weather conditions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
