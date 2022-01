Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.

