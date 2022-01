CHICAGO (CBS) — People protesting COVID-19 vaccination rules rallied outside the Thompson Center Saturday morning. The say it’s about choice and personal freedom. They are against new city rules requiring everyone five and older to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues where food or drinks are served. They are also protesting vaccination mandates for city workers. The demonstrators said they doubt the validity of vaccines, and they do not want to be forced into getting them.

PROTESTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO