New manufacturing campus brings 70 jobs to Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Lufkin Industries is making Claremore its home for a new manufacturing campus, and is bringing with it 70 new jobs.

Lufkin Industries, which manufactures oilfield equipment, made the announcement on Monday.

Lufkin has 28 locations around the world, and the new Claremore facility will be its Oklahoma headquarters. It will manufacture rod pumping systems.

Located at the Claremore Industrial Park, Lufkin recently acquired a 179,000 square-foot building and is in the process of beginning operations.

Lufkin is hiring for positions including machinists, machine operators, assembly operators, machining technicians, manufacturing engineers and more.

A career fair scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Tech Claremore Campus at 1901 North Highway 88 in Claremore.

In addition, Lufkin representatives will be at the Lufkin building at 844 Lowry Road in Claremore on Friday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions and complete on-site interviews.

A complete list of career opportunities and application can be found here.

