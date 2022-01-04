SD lawmakers to debate marijuana issues

Three Iowa lawmakers hoping to change the state’s marijuana laws shared their proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in the state on Wednesday. The amendment, announced in December, would transfer regulation of marijuana to Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverage Division and regulate it similar to alcohol. Adults over 21 years old would be able to purchase cannabis, and it would establish a tax rate up to 20 percent by the state and a local tax rate of up to 2 percent on retail sales.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO