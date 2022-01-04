ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD lawmakers to debate marijuana issues

By Gillian Trudeau
 4 days ago

Agenda in Pierre: Marijuana, federal windfall, social issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s rapid-fire legislative session is kicking off with lawmakers prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on some of the nation’s most incendiary social issues.
PIERRE, SD
Iowa lawmakers release proposal to put marijuana legalization on the ballot

Three Iowa lawmakers hoping to change the state’s marijuana laws shared their proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in the state on Wednesday. The amendment, announced in December, would transfer regulation of marijuana to Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverage Division and regulate it similar to alcohol. Adults over 21 years old would be able to purchase cannabis, and it would establish a tax rate up to 20 percent by the state and a local tax rate of up to 2 percent on retail sales.
IOWA STATE
Mississippi legislators begin session, face marijuana debate

Mississippi legislators have started their three-month session. One issue is creating of a medical marijuana program. Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2019. That was derailed in May when the state Supreme Court ruled it was not properly on the ballot because the initiative process is outdated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SD Businesses Watching Marijuana Legislation

So far, South Dakota legislators have pre-filed at least thirty-eight bills dealing with marijuana in some form. Dave Owen, President of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they and other business groups will be heavily involved in that issue….. Owen says adding medical marijuana is another complication…
ECONOMY
Indiana governor, lawmakers differing on top issues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing a tax cut for some businesses that is decidedly less ambitious than what many of his fellow Republicans want to seek during the new legislative session. Holcomb on Monday continued his cautious approach toward state finances ahead of legislators returning...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana lawmakers face debates on vaccine limits, tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers expect to start their new session by quickly diving into a contentious debate over a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even as the illness threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals. The Republican-dominated General Assembly is set to begin the...
INDIANA STATE
Lawmakers issue subpoenas in attorney general impeachment case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the special House committee have wrapped up two days of meetings behind closed doors, as they move forward in the impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Wednesday’s session ended with the committee voting to issue subpoenas for a list of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri lawmakers set to debate state employee raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is set to open debate on increased spending this year for state employee pay and other services. The Republican governor proposes adding $91 million in additional spending to give 5.5% raises to prison guards, social service workers, and people who treat the mentally ill. Governor Parson also calls for paying all state employees at least $15 an hour.
MISSOURI STATE
The top issues lawmakers could address in 2022

The 2022 legislative session, which begins at noon on Tuesday, is shaping up as one of the most eventful in recent memory. Legislators — 52 senators and 122 House members — will face a litany of issues, any one of which could consume much of the time and energy of a regular session.
JACKSON, MS
Marijuana issues to be discussed in this year’s legislative session

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- So far, South Dakota legislators have pre-filed at least thirty-eight bills dealing with marijuana in some form. Dave Owen, President of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they and other business groups will be heavily involved in that issue. Owen says adding medical marijuana is another...
POLITICS
Big money, big issues face NE lawmakers

From how to spend a billion dollars in federal Covid relief cash to the future of a $230 million state prison, Nebraska lawmakers hit the floor of the Capitol today with plenty of money on the table. At the same time several right-versus-left issues are also front and center over...
NEBRASKA STATE
Top Privacy Law Issues in 2022 as Congress Debates a Federal Law

Will 2022 be the year for a national privacy law? We are seeing new federal proposals, ongoing negotiations about key issues such as a private right of action and state pre-emption, and new activity at the state level. There is still a long way to go, and 2022 isn’t likely to be the year—but watch for 2023.
