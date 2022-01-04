SD lawmakers to debate marijuana issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s rapid-fire legislative session is kicking off with lawmakers prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on some of the nation’s most incendiary social issues.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Debate on marijuana will be on the table again as state lawmakers gather for the 2022 legislative session in South Dakota this month. So far, more than two dozen of 38 posted proposed bills for the session deal with medical and recreational marijuana. It’s the...
Three Iowa lawmakers hoping to change the state’s marijuana laws shared their proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in the state on Wednesday. The amendment, announced in December, would transfer regulation of marijuana to Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverage Division and regulate it similar to alcohol. Adults over 21 years old would be able to purchase cannabis, and it would establish a tax rate up to 20 percent by the state and a local tax rate of up to 2 percent on retail sales.
Mississippi legislators have started their three-month session. One issue is creating of a medical marijuana program. Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2019. That was derailed in May when the state Supreme Court ruled it was not properly on the ballot because the initiative process is outdated.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing a tax cut for some businesses that is decidedly less ambitious than what many of his fellow Republicans want to seek during the new legislative session. Holcomb on Monday continued his cautious approach toward state finances ahead of legislators returning...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers expect to start their new session by quickly diving into a contentious debate over a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even as the illness threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals. The Republican-dominated General Assembly is set to begin the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the special House committee have wrapped up two days of meetings behind closed doors, as they move forward in the impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Wednesday’s session ended with the committee voting to issue subpoenas for a list of...
Although cannabis legalization advocates expressed support for the bill, they urged legislators to allow home cultivation and to add provisions to foster social equity in the cannabis industry. After months of exploring the ins and outs of legalizing recreational cannabis, Maryland lawmaker Luke Clippinger (D) pre-filed a bill to put...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is set to open debate on increased spending this year for state employee pay and other services. The Republican governor proposes adding $91 million in additional spending to give 5.5% raises to prison guards, social service workers, and people who treat the mentally ill. Governor Parson also calls for paying all state employees at least $15 an hour.
The 2022 legislative session, which begins at noon on Tuesday, is shaping up as one of the most eventful in recent memory. Legislators — 52 senators and 122 House members — will face a litany of issues, any one of which could consume much of the time and energy of a regular session.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from the roll-out of recreational marijuana sales to how best to help New Yorkers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to announce sweeping initiatives for 2022 in her...
From how to spend a billion dollars in federal Covid relief cash to the future of a $230 million state prison, Nebraska lawmakers hit the floor of the Capitol today with plenty of money on the table. At the same time several right-versus-left issues are also front and center over...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.As the House begins it’s investigation into the fatal traffic accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, Majority Leader Kent Peterson says nothing has been decided. Much of the committee’s work will be in executive session and not open to the public. South Dakota is feeling the...
Will 2022 be the year for a national privacy law? We are seeing new federal proposals, ongoing negotiations about key issues such as a private right of action and state pre-emption, and new activity at the state level. There is still a long way to go, and 2022 isn’t likely to be the year—but watch for 2023.
New Hampshire lawmakers are getting ready for a busy legislative session when it comes to marijuana policy, with several legalization proposals being unveiled in recent days—including one from a key Republican committee chairman and other leaders. At least six measures to legalize cannabis for adult use have been pre-filed...
