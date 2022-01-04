ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Formlabs promises up to 40% speed increase with new 3D printers

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a big deal, introducing a technology that had thus far been relegated to far more expensive industrial machines. It’s paid off for the company, which achieved double unicorn status earlier this year, even as much of the competition has fallen away. The...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Skydio debuts updated $1,099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

The Bay Area-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.
ELECTRONICS
dixonpilot.com

Good Reasons for Buying a Home 3D Printer

If you ever want to feel like the future is right here, right now, then watch a 3D printer in action. These handy and fascinating devices can take an item from concept to reality in no time, providing a wealth of fun and profitable at-home manufacturing, hobbies, and craft activities. If you’re not sure if you want to take the plunge and purchase one, there are many good reasons for buying a home 3D printer. Read on and see if one is right for you.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#3d Printing#Mit#Build Platform#Esd
thefabricator.com

SoonSer upgrades SLA 3D printers to meet mass production needs

The Mars Pro line of SLA printers has been upgraded to meet the needs of companies that mass-produce products, says the manufacturer, SoonSer, the industrial brand of Chinese 3D printer and consumables manufacturer SoonSolid. The Mars Pro 600, 850, and 1600 are suitable for prototyping, volume manufacturing, and rapid precision...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best 3D Printers in 2022: Modern technology to use at home

If you've ever been a fan of the mantra “the future is now,” this is an opportune time to use it. Technology is at the peak of where it ever has been. Innovation in the industry is taking into consideration how many people want better technology. Just look at how many people want to turn their homes into smart ones. One of those types of innovations that used to be thought of as futuristic that is now easier to use is 3D printing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Toybox 3D Printer Review

The Toybox 3D Printer, a budget 3D printer geared to children, delivers on its name: It generates lots of little playthings with ease. (It starts at $329; we tested the $389 Deluxe bundle discussed below.) It offers reliable one-touch printing of simple objects from an iOS or Android device or a web browser, with solid print quality and no misprints in our testing. The Toybox lets you choose among more than 2,000 printable objects or projects, or you can import 3D files created elsewhere. You can even draw objects to be printed. Its most substantial shortfall is its tiny print area, but in printing objects from the Toybox catalog, that's not a limiting factor. This rare 3D printer—rare because it's closer to foolproof than most—earns an Editors' Choice award for basic budget 3D printing. Plus, we've seen the bundles heavily discounted sold directly from Toybox.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Out of the Box 3D Printer Tips for Beginners

You’ve unboxed your new 3D printer, put it together and installed any included software on your computer. Perhaps you’ve even printed a sample model from the manufacturer, just to make sure everything works. However, even if you have one of the best 3D printers, you need more than...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Production-volume 3D printer builds parts up to 80 cm high

Multec manufactures filament and 3D printers, the largest of which is the Multirap M800 FFF (fused filament fabrication) machine. It has a work envelope of 650 by 500 by 800 mm. The multihead M800 comes with two (2Move) or four (4Move) printheads, a solid aluminum chassis, front door with door...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

AddiFab 3D-printer builds mold tooling

The Toolmaker 3D printer allows moldmakers to produce tooling more quickly and cheaply than they could by conventional methods. The system was developed by the Danish company AddiFab and is based on its proprietary Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) technology. During the process, the Toolmaker prints the tool. Next, parts are...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

3D Printering: Adding A Web Interface Where There Was None Before

[Renzo Mischianti] got himself a Chinese 3D printer, specifically a FlyingBear Ghost 5. (Cracking name, huh?) He was more than a little irritated with the fact that whilst the controller, an MKS Robin Nano, did have a integrated Wi-FI module, it provided no browser-based interface for monitoring and control purposes. This seemed a bit short-sighted in this day and age, to say the least. Not being at all happy with that situation, [Renzo] proceeded to write dedicated Wi-Fi firmware using websockets, but not without fully documenting his journey in a detailed series of the blog posts.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
amisun.com

Did you get a 3D printer for Christmas?

If you’re old enough, you may remember the 1970 book by Alvin Toffler with the title, “Future Shock.” In the book, Toffler explained that future shock was too much change in too short a period of time. In other words, our culture and scientific discoveries are changing so quickly that your brain can’t assimilate it all, and this was before most people even heard of a computer.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy