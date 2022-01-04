Formlabs promises up to 40% speed increase with new 3D printers

The Toybox 3D Printer, a budget 3D printer geared to children, delivers on its name: It generates lots of little playthings with ease. (It starts at $329; we tested the $389 Deluxe bundle discussed below.) It offers reliable one-touch printing of simple objects from an iOS or Android device or a web browser, with solid print quality and no misprints in our testing. The Toybox lets you choose among more than 2,000 printable objects or projects, or you can import 3D files created elsewhere. You can even draw objects to be printed. Its most substantial shortfall is its tiny print area, but in printing objects from the Toybox catalog, that's not a limiting factor. This rare 3D printer—rare because it's closer to foolproof than most—earns an Editors' Choice award for basic budget 3D printing. Plus, we've seen the bundles heavily discounted sold directly from Toybox.
