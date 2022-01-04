$75,000 match supports Great Rivers United Way’s annual campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — You still have time to help the Great Rivers United Way’s annual campaign, which received a boost with a $75,000 matching grant.

Donations are about $500,000 short of the organization’s goal of $2 million for the campaign, which runs through the end of January.

The Great Rivers United Way supports 52 programs, and leaders announced the $75,000 matching grant Tuesday morning.

“While United Way typically relies on work place campaigns, that fundraising effort is changing,” said GRUW executive director Mary Kay Wolf.

The annual campaign started in September.

Donations can be made on the Great Rivers United Way’s website .

