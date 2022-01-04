ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

$75,000 match supports Great Rivers United Way’s annual campaign

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rG8to_0dcWZJuO00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) —  You still have time to help the Great Rivers United Way’s annual campaign, which received a boost with a $75,000 matching grant.

Donations are about $500,000 short of the organization’s goal of $2 million for the campaign, which runs through the end of January.

The Great Rivers United Way supports 52 programs, and leaders announced the $75,000 matching grant Tuesday morning.

“While United Way typically relies on work place campaigns, that fundraising effort is changing,” said GRUW executive director Mary Kay Wolf.

The annual campaign started in September.

Donations can be made on the Great Rivers United Way’s website .

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

Trial starts for Wisconsin man accused of killing parents

Vernon County man injured in logging accident

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

$75,000 match supports Great Rivers United Way’s annual campaign

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mental health services at Salvation Army of La Crosse County supported by Mayo Clinic Health system bell ringing match

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) More than $27,000 will help mental health services at the La Crosse County’s Salvation Army. Staff from Mayo Clinic Health System presented a check, following a $15,000 match during the annual bell ringing campaign. The money allows for The Salvation Army to pay for contracted psychiatric services provided for our residents in the shelter. “In the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Vernon County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Onalaska, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Great Rivers United Way#Gruw#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse schools provide mental health resources after bomb threat

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse School District is sharing mental health resources for its students following a bomb threat on Monday. During a school board meeting on Dec. 6, students expressed fear about a rise in threats. “With each student I see that is isolated and frustrated, I become more concerned with our school’s collective well being,” said...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County COVID contact tracers reach capacity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Health Department’s contact tracers for new COVID-19 cases have reached capacity, it announced Wednesday on its Facebook page. “Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, we have reached capacity. some positive cases may not receive a phone call,” the post said. Those who are tested will receive their results from a testing...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: COVID-19 pill available in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state has received its first allocation of the pills to treat COVID-19. The oral antiviral treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply is extremely limited and the National Institutes of Health have told providers to prioritize prescribing the treatment to...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATED: Mayo, Gundersen offering COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds starting this week. The head of Mayo Clinic’s vaccine research, Dr. Gregory Poland, said, the decision reflects FDA guidelines. “Just as we predicted, we have a major surge right after the holidays because of travel, and people getting together and...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Christmas tree pick-up to begin in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) –  La Crosse’s Christmas tree collection starts Tuesday. if you plan on leaving your tree out to be picked up, you must remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and tree bags. No wreaths of any kind will be picked up and neither will artificial trees. You should have your tree on the boulevard by 7 a.m. Pick-up...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
937
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy