Swedish king, queen test positive for COVID-19

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia announced on Tuesday that they tested positive for COVID-19 as their country endures rising infections fueled by the omicron variant.

"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace announced in a statement, according to Reuters.

The 75-year-old king and 78-year-old queen's infections came as Sweden set a new record for coronavirus cases, with the most recent data from Dec. 30 showing 11,507 cases, Reuters added.

Gustaf, whose role as the country's head of state is largely ceremonial, garnered attention in Sweden in 2020 when he criticized his country's handling of the pandemic.

Scientists have estimated that the highly contagious omicron variant, which was discovered in South Africa in November, accounts for more than 50 percent of infections in areas including Sweden's capital of Stockholm, Reuters reported.

Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans against traveling to Sweden and other European countries as a result of “very high” levels of COVID-19.

The CDC placed Sweden in its highest risk category, indicating the nation's high level of COVID-19 transmission.

“Avoid travel to Sweden,” the agency said. “If you must travel to Sweden, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”