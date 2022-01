Considering the Queen's home Windsor Castle is now the largest occupied castle in the world, it should come as no surprise that it was once home to 150 live-in residents. The monarch's grandfather King George V previously occupied the property along with his wife Queen Mary and their children. According to the 1921 census, Mary revealed they shared their vast home with Edward, the Prince of Wales, Albert, the Duke of York, Prince Henry, and Princess Mary. The royals were also parents to Prince John who passed away in 1919 of a seizure aged 13, and Prince George who was serving on board HMS Iron Duke in Malta at the time.

