Capitals' Connor McMichael: Not playing Tuesday

Steen will be recalled prior to puck drop against the Devils on Tuesday and will be in the lineup, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Steen was originally sent down to the minors Monday but that was before Jake DeBrusk landed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. With the 23-year-old Steen back in the lineup, he figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno and could also be in the mix for a role with the No. 2 power-play unit. With three points in his four NHL contests this year, Steen could be a sneaky good option in fantasy contests as long as he maintains his spot in the lineup.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO