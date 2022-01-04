ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Not playing Tuesday

McMichael is out of Tuesday's lineup due to a non-COVID...

CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jets' David Gustafsson: Won't play Tuesday

Gustafsson (lower body) was ruled out for Tuesday's contest in Arizona on Monday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun. Gustafsson will continue to have his playing status evaluated prior to each contest. The 21-year-old has seen limited ice time and been a day-to-day consideration since suffering the initial lower-body injury Dec. 17.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jaycob Megna: Called up, playing Tuesday

Megna was promoted from the taxi squad and will play Tuesday versus the Red Wings, per the NHL media site. Megna will take the place of Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who is listed among the scratches. Through six games this year, Megna has yet to record a point, but he has gone plus-3 with seven hits and five blocked shots in a bottom-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Connor Dewar: Will play Thursday

Dewar will join the Wild's active roster and play Thursday versus the Bruins, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Dewar will likely slot into a bottom-six role against Boston. The 2018 third-round pick has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating through four top-level appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Oskar Steen: Playing Tuesday

Steen will be recalled prior to puck drop against the Devils on Tuesday and will be in the lineup, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Steen was originally sent down to the minors Monday but that was before Jake DeBrusk landed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. With the 23-year-old Steen back in the lineup, he figures to slot into a third-line role alongside Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno and could also be in the mix for a role with the No. 2 power-play unit. With three points in his four NHL contests this year, Steen could be a sneaky good option in fantasy contests as long as he maintains his spot in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time decision Tuesday against Calgary. Verhaeghe has tallied one goal and seven assists through his last 10 appearances. The 26-year-old has only played in three games since clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Curtis Lazar: Expected to play Tuesday

Lazar (undisclosed) is expected to suit up Tuesday against New Jersey, per NHL.com. Lazar should return from a one-game absence after missing Sunday's win over Detroit. The 26-year-old forward has five points through 21 games and will skate in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Exits Tuesday's practice

Samsonov (undisclosed) was injured during Tuesday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Samsonov headed off before the conclusion of Tuesday's practice and could be seen speaking with the training staff. With extra rest afforded by the postponement of Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Samsonov will have a couple of days to get ready for Friday's contest against the Blues. Vitek Vanecek recently returned from the COVID-19 protocols and figures to get the start Friday if Samsonov is not well enough to play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Injured Tuesday

Orlov (undisclosed) was injured during Tuesday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Head coach Peter Laviolette offered no update following Tuesday's skate but confirmed Orlov sustained an injury during the session. Washington will not be in action until Friday, which gives Orlov a couple days to get healthy and resume an impressive campaign that has seen him post four goals, 17 assists and a plus-20 rating in 34 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sonny Milano: Strikes on power play Tuesday

Milano scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Milano provided the Ducks with some insurance late in the second period. The 25-year-old winger has collected two points in his last four games, showing signs of a small slump while Trevor Zegras (COVID-19 protocols) remains sidelined. Milano is up to 23 points (eight on the power play), 53 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 31 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Won't play Tuesday

Osman (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. It's unclear if Osman won't play because he is still in protocols or trying to regain his conditioning after being away from the team for over a week. Either way, Kevin Pangos, RJ Nembhard and Dylan Windler (knee) are all candidates for increased minutes as long as Osman remains sidelined. The 26-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Friday at Portland.
NBA
Washington Times

Rejuvenated Ovechkin playing at MVP level for Capitals

Peter Laviolette believes Alex Ovechkin can play into his 40s. “A lot of it has to do with health as you get older, but right now, he’s still strong. I could see that happening,” the Capitals coach said in a radio interview earlier this season. Well, from the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play Tuesday

Noel (conditioning) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports. Noel cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, but he will need to regain his conditioning before returning to the court for the first time since Dec. 22. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Celtics.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Tuesday

Robinson (conditioning) will play Tuesday against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports. Robinson missed just one game due to COVID-19 protocols. With Nerlens Noel (conditioning) out, Robinson will likely draw the start in his return. Before his absence, Robinson started the previous five games and averaged 8.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.4 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson (Pacers), Mario Chalmers (Heat), among players signing 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays: Tuesday, Jan. 4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS...
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Cleared to play

Backstrom (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Backstrom will be ready for Friday's contest in St. Louis. The 34-year-old has averaged 17:00 of ice time, 5:29 during the power play, and distributed three assists through his three appearances this season. He has tallied one point in each game played.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Recalled from taxi squad

Hammond was elevated to the active roster Wednesday. Hammond will likely serve as an emergency backup to Kaapo Kahkonen in Cam Talbot's (lower body) absence. The 33-year-old hasn't seen the NHL ice since the 2017-18 season. The netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .919 save percentage with AHL Iowa this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies look to extend win streak against Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies go for a season-high sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies recorded their third five-game winning streak during their current 15-4 run after posting a wire-to-wire victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Ja Morant scored 18...
NBA

