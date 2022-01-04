ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Office: Never-Before-Seen Cold Open Revealed

By Jared Moore
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock TV has kicked off the new year with its latest season of The Office: Superfan Episodes, and as part of the celebrations, the platform has shared a brand new never-before-seen cold open from the show. Season 4 of The Office: Superfan Episodes is now available on Peacock. To...

www.ign.com

Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Primetimer

WATCH: Michael Has a 'Toilet Tragedy' in Never-Before-Seen The Office Clip

It's been nearly 10 years since The Office said goodbye, but fans are still learning new things about the beloved sitcom — though in this case, they may be learning too much. In a never-before-seen cold open from Season 4, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) has a "toilet tragedy," during which everything in his pockets, including his tip calculator and candy corn, fell into a toilet filled with his "business."
Inside the Magic

Marvel Just Teased a Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been lighting up Hollywood both on the small screen and in movie theaters. In 2021 alone, the MCU dropped five new Disney+ Original series — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye — and several films, including the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.
IGN

Mike Judge Reveals Middle-Aged Beavis and Butt-Head To the World

Mike Judge has revealed a glimpse of middle-aged versions of Beavis and Butt-Head ahead of an upcoming film reboot. Taking to Twitter, the Beavis and Butt-Head creator unveiled images of the pair as they would be now, and it looks as though they’ve seen better days. “Beavis and Butt-Head...
IGN

Nicolas Cage Reveals the Tragic Reason He Gave Up Karaoke

Nicolas Cage has revealed he has hung up his karaoke mic for good after a clip of him singing a punk rendition of Purple Rain went viral. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as part of its annual Actor Roundtable, the 57-year-old karaoke star (and actor) explained why he gave up his favourite hobby.
Hello Magazine

This is Us creator opens up about potential spinoff series

This is Us began its sixth and final season this month, marking the beginning of the end of the much-loved family-focused, time-hopping drama series. And sadly for those hoping to see the story of the Pearson family continue via some sort of spinoff or prequel series, we’ve got bad news. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that he has been approached by the production company behind the smash-hit series, 20th Television, to continue the story via a new show - but has firmly declined.
TVLine

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Nathan Fillion's Octopus and Harry's Wicked Master Plan — Watch

Harry Vanderspeigle is worried he’s becoming too human, and that can’t be good for planet Earth’s future. Unless, of course, your name is Asta. In the official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 (which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Syfy), Harry is back in Patience, Colo., and even though he returns little Max Hawthorne safe and sound, he has not fully abandoned his villainous ways and plans for destruction. Not by a longshot. In the clip embedded above, Nathan Fillion’s telepathic aquarium-bound octopus suggests that more of Harry’s people will surely be arriving soon to complete the mission to destroy mankind....
The US Sun

Who is in the cast of How I Met Your Father?

THE creators of How I Met Your Mother are set to release a spin-off. The cast for How I Met Your Father has finally been announced. Veteran actor, Hilary Duff, will be the lead character in this star-studded series. She plays the character, Sophie, who is set to be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life in 2021.
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Good Sam’: TV Review

Every day that passes without a reboot/revival of House perplexes me. You have a beloved brand with an easily reproducible formula that has only built an audience in syndication/streaming. Obviously, Hugh Laurie wouldn’t do 22 episodes in a season ever again, but if David Shore came to him with a six-episode limited series? Sure! After all, you couldn’t have House without Hugh Laurie. I mean, if you needed to do House without Hugh Laurie and you decided to recast the main role, you literally couldn’t do better than Jason Isaacs, from the near-villainous intensity to the regionally nonspecific American accent that...
goodhousekeeping.com

Justin Hartley Just Dropped a Bombshell About a 'This Is Us' Movie After Season 6

Justin Hartley is giving us hope that This Is Us may not be finished forever after season 6 wraps up this spring. While the popular series is coming to an end in early 2022, fans are curious to know what's next for the This Is Us cast. Justin admitted to Access Hollywood that a This Is Us film might be in the cards, at least for him.
Popculture

Betty White Gets US Army Tribute With Rare, Never Before Seen WWII Photo

Not only are celebrity friends, admirers, and longtime fans of Betty White mourning the Hollywood icon's loss, but the US military has also shined a light on how important White has been to them. In a Twitter statement on Friday, Dec. 31, the US Army said that they are "saddened by the passing of Betty White." The Golden Girls star had a personal history with the branch. "Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen," the Army's statement concluded.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
