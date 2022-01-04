The 16 best planners for staying organized and reaching your goals in 2022

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Planners are designed to keep you organized and help you map your days. There are a few things to consider when picking the best planner for you. Amazon

Whether your new year's resolution was to form a new habit or just be a little more organized, a good planner can go a long way.

Paper planners are calendars that help you keep track of tasks, appointments, ideas, and so on. They let you see the week or month all at once, in a clear and legible way. But no planner is one-size-fits-all: The best planner for you might be unsuitable for someone else's needs.

Picking a planner comes down to personal preference, whether you like to schedule things down to the minute or just jot a few weekly notes. Some people want a balance of enough space for their jottings but in a book that can easily fit in their backpack.

Planner styles get even more detailed, and we break down the ways to choose what's right for you at the end of this guide. We talked to two stationery store owners and a productivity expert to get their advice on how to pick a planner.

"There's lots of different, great planners, and it just kind of depends on thinking about how you want to plan your week and how you want to visualize your week," said Jeremy Crown, who co-owns Little Otsu , a paper store in Portland, Oregon.

Whatever style of planner you prefer, you'll be able to find something in the list below.

Apica/Facebook

Best low-cost planner: Apica CD Free Monthly Planner

The Apica CD Free Monthly Planner is very affordable, with minimal frills.

Best for: Those on a budget who don't need a ton of space

Those on a budget who don't need a ton of space Length: 8 months

8 months Layout: Monthly

Monthly Format: Undated

Undated Size: 5.8 by 8.3 inches

Basic but very functional, Apica's monthly planner has 32 pages, a cardstock cover, and thread binding. It's undated, so you can pick it up and start scheduling any part of the year. There are 16 sheets of monthly calendars (one month stretches over two pages), plus another 15 pages of grid paper. There are also a couple of pages for a yearly overview.

If you don't need a super-detailed calendar but still want something with nice paper and an affordable price, the Apica is a great option.

Qua Vadis

Best planner for strictly scheduling: Quo Vadis Weekly Business Planner

Good quality yet affordable, the Quo Vadis Weekly Business Planner is a no-nonsense way to keep tabs on your weekly to-dos.

Best for: Those who want a particular layout, without quotes and prompts

Those who want a particular layout, without quotes and prompts Length: One year

One year Layout: Weekly

Weekly Format: Dated

Dated Size: 4 by 6 inches

This well-designed, pocket-sized planner from Quo Vadis has a textured, faux leather cover. It's helpful to go on the Quo Vadis website because it lays out all the options available for its planners: Academic or calendar year; daily, weekly, or monthly format; and small, medium, or large size.

The planner's weekly layout is vertical, with scheduling space from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are large squares on the right page for extra notes. The cover comes in several colors, and you can also find the planner in faux suede or smooth faux leather options.

Though there isn't a lot of extra space for habit tracking, the back of the planner does have some space for personal notes and a map of the world's time zones.

Amazon

Best pocket-sized planner: Lemome Pocket Planner

Lemome's pocket-sized planner (which also comes in a spiral-bound version ) is ideal for carrying around with you on the go.

Best for: Travel

Travel Length: One year

One year Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Dated

Dated Size: 6.4 by 3.9 inches

The planner features a simple calendar grid each month for jotting down quick reminders or plans, and has a section on the side for extra notes. Still, considering the small size, this notebook is best if you anticipate using it for bare-bones planning (such as dinner reservations or birthdays). It also has a separate section for writing down contact information and has a list of the year's holidays as a quick reference.

BestSelf Co

Best planner for tracking everyday goals: BestSelf Co. the Self Journal

The Self Journal from BestSelf is geared toward quarterly planning, with daily, intensive options for tracking your goals.

Best for: Dedicated daily users

Dedicated daily users Length: 13 weeks

13 weeks Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Undated

Undated Size: 5.75 by 8.5 inches

If you're looking for a lot of structure and prompts, the Self Journal might be right for you. It has pages of tasks and templates to guide your goal-setting. While undated, it's only meant to last 13 weeks, so you won't have a full year at your fingertips.

The idea is to break the year — or just daunting projects — down into manageable chunks. There are spaces to fill out what you're grateful for, as well as your goals and targets.

With 240 pages, the size is fairly portable and has a hardcover. The paper is also fountain-pen friendly.

Amazon

Best mindfulness planner: UrBestSelf 6-Minute Diary

The 6-Minute Diary from UrBestSelf leaves space for daily gratitude journaling and goal-setting.

Best for: More detailed daily prompts

Length: 220 pages

Layout: Daily

Format: Undated

Size: 8.66 by 5.59 inches

For anyone interested in gratitude journaling, this planner is made for daily reflections, including short sections on things you're grateful for, goals you want to accomplish, and good deeds you did that day. It also has inspirational quotes and a habit tracker for more ambitious goal-setting.

Cultivate What Matters

Best planner for long-term goals: Cultivate What Matters Powersheets Goal Planner

From Cultivate What Matters, the PowerSheets Goal Planner has lots of prompts to keep you on track and inspired.

Best for: Fans of pastels, those with big goals for the year

Fans of pastels, those with big goals for the year Length: One year

One year Layout: Monthly

Monthly Format: Dated

Dated Size: 7.75 by 10.5 inches

Great for long-term goal-setting, the PowerSheets Goal Planner is hefty and sturdy and should have no problem lasting the year. There are 160 pages, with the months spread over two pages. There are also two pages per month for monthly, weekly, and daily ideas and action items. PowerSheets aren't made for day-to-day notes but are more for bigger-picture projects and goals.

Getting started with PowerSheets is a bit of a commitment; it can take a couple of hours to fully fill out your goal sheets. (There are some video explainers to help you check all the boxes.)

Clever Fox Planner

Best planner for writing a lot: Clever Fox Non-Dated Daily Planner

With a full page for each day, the Clever Fox Non-Dated Daily Planner gives you space for your packed schedule or brainstorming sessions.

Best for: People who like to do daily entries and love stickers

People who like to do daily entries and love stickers Length: 6 months

6 months Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Undated

Undated Size: 5.8 by 8.3 inches

Clever Fox 's daily planner has scads of room for those with busy days — or anyone who likes to doodle and brainstorm in their calendars. Each day of the week has its own page, with space to schedule from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are also prompts for weekly goals (both work and personal priorities) and productivity tracking.

The planner also comes with stickers to help you personalize your pages. With a sturdy cover in colors from black to rose gold to royal blue, it should be easy enough to find one that matches your style.

In addition to the daily version — which is only for six months — there are weekly options that have space for a full year. If you want a larger planner, the pro version measures 8.5 by 11 inches.

Field Notes

Best planner for flexibility: Field Notes 56-Week Planner

Robust yet portable, the Field Notes 56-Week Planner is a great low-priced choice that still lasts a full year.

Best for: Fans of utilitarian planners

Fans of utilitarian planners Length: 13 months

13 months Layout: Weekly

Weekly Format: Undated

Undated Size: 4.75 by 7.5 inches

Compact yet rugged enough to toss in a backpack, Field Notes ' 56-week planner is no-frills but fully functional. Each week gets two pages, with Saturday and Sunday sharing space. They're undated, so you can start anytime, miss a couple weeks, and pick back up without wasting pages. As the name suggests, you get space for over a year, with 112 pages total.

At less than $20, it's one of the more affordable planners on the list, though we wish there were a few options for the covers.

Blue Sky

Best all-in-one planner if you're on a budget: Day Designer Daily Planner for Blue Sky

A thorough planner with lots of room for notes, the Day Designer Daily Planner for Blue Sky is great for people with busy days or lengthy to-do lists.

Best for: Those who love splashy, detailed planners but without the high price

Those who love splashy, detailed planners but without the high price Length: One year

One year Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Dated

Dated Size: 8 by 10 inches

Usually, Day Designer planners are $59, but the Blue Sky collaboration version is $23.

The day has a 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. schedule, along with room for to-do lists. At the top and bottom are boxes for gratitude, your "top three" important items, and notes for the night.

If you have a larger budget and prefer a daily calendar, Day Designer's flagship planner has a page dedicated to each weekday, with a single page for weekends.

Bloom

Best themed planners: Bloom Daily Planners

Bloom's Daily Planners come in many versions to suit many styles, all with plenty of supplemental sheets for tracking progress.

Best for: Anyone looking for a specific layout

Anyone looking for a specific layout Length: One year

One year Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Dated

Dated Size: 6 by 8.25 inches

Bloom's planners are full of lists and charts for you to fill out and help you figure out how to schedule the year ahead. There are vision boards and habit-tracking options included. You can also sign up for additional, downloadable sheets for bill tracking, meal planning, and so on.

The nice thing about Bloom is that it has almost countless options for getting exactly what you want. The planners come in both softcover and hardcover options, and there are several planner layouts to choose from. For teachers, there are undated versions , as well as ones that start in July . If you have a wedding or new baby on the horizon, there are planners for that, too.

Harper & Tucker

Best astrology planner: Harper & Tucker Astrological Pocket Planner

The 2022 Astrological Pocket Planner from Harper & Tucker features a detailed cover, beginner astrology tips, and notes on current planetary placements.

Best for: Zodiac fans who want to align their goals with astrology

Zodiac fans who want to align their goals with astrology Length: One year

One year Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Dated

Dated Size: 5.8 by 4.1 inches

For astrology fans, this vegan leather-bound planner is designed to help you format your goals and intentions around what's happening in the sky. It breaks down pages for daily blurbs, as well as both weekly and monthly goals with astrological descriptions to help you get inspired with what to put down.

For those who are still fairly new to astrology, the planner also features beginner-friendly guides to understanding common astrology terms like "aspects" and "moon signs."

Panda Planner

Best short-term planner: Panda Planner

The Panda Planner is meant to be hyper-focused on a three-month period, with daily tracking.

Best for: Short-term projects, starting new habits or routines

Short-term projects, starting new habits or routines Length: Three months

Three months Layout: Daily

Daily Format: Undated

Undated Size: 5.25 by 8.25 inches

The classic version of the Panda Planner is undated, with room for three months of daily tracking. There are also weekly and monthly sections, and the planner is designed for those who need lots of on-page support, with boxes for morning and end-of-day reviews, habit tracking, and priorities. Each day gets an undated two-page spread, so you can skip weekends if you want something more work-focused.

Panda Planners also come in undated, six-month, and dated, full-year versions.

Passion Planner

Best planner for creative projects: Passion Planner

Designed with motivation in mind, the Passion Planner has a few layouts to help you follow through with your goals.

Best for: Creative projects, people who want goals and prompts

Creative projects, people who want goals and prompts Length: One year

One year Layout: Weekly

Weekly Format: Dated

Dated Size: 8.3 by 11.7 inches

The Passion Planner is focused on motivation and helping you achieve your yearly goals. The weekly version has places for you to note what you're focusing on and the good things that happened in your life.

There are a few styles to choose from, including undated, daily, and weekly layouts. On the website, you can also choose whether you want your planner's week to begin on Sunday or Monday. Small, medium, and large sizes are available, with the biggest being a bit larger than a standard sheet of paper.

If buying a Passion Planner doesn't fit into your budget, the site also offers downloadable content that you can print and fit into a regular, three-ring binder. There are also digital versions available.

Happy Planner

Best customizable planner: Happy Planner

Happy Planner has lots of customization options, including layout and length.

Best for: Disney fans, people looking for a planner with removable pages

Length: One year

Layout: Weekly

Format: Dated

Size: 8.75 by 9.75 inches

Happy Planner is all about making its products work for you, so there are quite a few ways to customize your planner. It offers vertical and dashboard layouts, as well as a few different sizes and undated options . You can also buy plenty of stickers to add more flair, and we also like the planner's disc-bound binding, which is like a three-ring binder you don't have to open and close.

Happy Planner is a popular brand with teachers, and it offers 18-month versions that start in July.

Amazon

Best planner for a little bit of everything: Rhodia Webplanner

With nice paper and a stylish design, the Rhodia Webplanner may appeal to those looking for a mix of structure and freeform planning.

Best for: People looking for a nice, basic weekly planner

People looking for a nice, basic weekly planner Length: One year

One year Layout: Weekly

Weekly Format: Dated

Dated Size: 6.25 by 9.5 inches

Rhodia is a French notebook company with a trademark orange and black scheme, so there aren't a ton of color options. Unfussy, with a faux leather cover and nice paper, the Webplanner gives room for a weekly schedule on one page and a grid for notes on the right. It's a nice compromise for those who like bullet journaling but want a little more structure.

Wit & Delight

Best big planner: Wit & Delight Stay on Track Desktop Notepad

Portable planners aren't for everyone, so the Wit & Delight Stay on Track Desktop Notepad is a great (big) way to jot down notes, appointments, and the like.

Best for: People who want a desk-sized planner

People who want a desk-sized planner Length: 180 weeks

180 weeks Layout: Weekly

Weekly Format: Undated

Undated Size: 8.9 by 10 inches

If you want a planner that you can't accidentally lose, this desk version from Wit & Delight is a good option.

It's undated, comes with 180 sheets, and each page has vertical space for Monday through Friday. There aren't Saturday and Sunday spots, but there's a "home life" box that could work for weekend activities. There are also places for notes, projects, and big picture items.

How to choose a planner

There are an overwhelming number of planner types. Chandra Greer, who owns Greer , a stationery store in Chicago, Illinois, prioritizes stocking her store with functional, quality options, knowing they might not be the right fit for everyone. "I'm more interested in the function," she said. "Is the layout useful? Is it something that is going to withstand being your daily friend for 365 days?"

To find out what will work for you, you can start by considering what qualities are most important to you. "I think if you sort of start with, 'What is it that I want to use this for?' that gives you a good starting point," said Alexandra Cavoulacos, founder of The Muse and author of " The New Rules of Work. "

Daily, weekly, or monthly

For some people, a planner is merely a portable calendar, Cavoulacos said. Other people want to track projects and create to-do lists. The amount of detail per day will start to dictate how much space you need.

Dated or undated

There are many reasons you might decide to buy an undated calendar. "People might decide on March 28th, they want a planner," said Greer. "But if a planner is dated, they're already three months through the year."

Plus, with an undated planner, you can always pick up where you left off without wasting days' worth of paper.

Horizontal or vertical

When someone comes into Little Otsu looking for a planner, co-owner Jeremy Crown first asks, "Are you more of a task-oriented planner?" He thinks people with detailed schedules or long to-do lists may prefer the column format of vertical layouts, while those who like making notes or doodling might prefer the horizontal layout.

Some planners also use a "dashboard" view, with a week or day on one page and the other dedicated to habit trackers, gratitude prompts, and other fill-in-the-blanks.

Size

Doctors, nurses, and chefs always want pocket-sized notebooks and planners, said Crown. You might want something big enough to hold your sprawling handwriting but small enough to carry around in your purse or messenger bag.

Minimalist or full of prompts

Planner aesthetic ranges from very barebones to packed with extras like quotes, charts, and check-ins.

"You want your planner to inspire you," Cavoulacos said. "I do think the sort of aesthetic piece, the inspiration piece, is also something that shouldn't be forgotten," she said.

Both Greer and Cavoulacos point out that you can add your own quotes and personalizations to even the most minimalist planner, as long as there's space. "It could become more of a person's little command center," said Greer.

Paper quality

If paper quality is high on your list of importance, Greer suggests taking a close look at who makes a planner.

"I definitely gravitate towards manufacturers who have a background in paper," she said, recommending notebook or paper companies that have planners such as Midori, Paperways, High Tide, and Kokuyo Jibun Techo.

Cover

Even if you're not into paper, you'll want to pay attention to the cover's material. Hardcovers will stand up to more wear and tear than softcovers. "Sometimes people will trade that durability for something that doesn't cost very much, but definitely people are expecting [their planner] to get through the whole year and not look like it was run over by a truck," Greer said.

Binding

It's important that planners lie flat since you're writing in them. Many are spiral bound, but others are stitch bound. Either will let you write on them, but you can flip one side of the book behind the other with a spiral binding. "A lot of people are kind of indifferent between spiral and stitch bound now, as long as it lies flat because that's really what they're looking for," Greer said.

Another concern with the binding is whether it will keep the planner together for the whole year. Some glued-in pages might not hold out as well. "If you have something that's stitch-bound or spiral, it's very sturdy for the long haul," Greer said.

Why not just use your phone as a digital planner?

"I don't necessarily think a planner is for everybody, just like any particular productivity hack or tool," Cavoulacos said. There are plenty of people who prefer to keep their calendars and notes strictly digital, and getting a paper planner might not make sense for them.

If you're on the fence, she suggests asking yourself what's attractive about a paper planner. "I think for a lot of people it's slowing down, right?" Cavoulacos said. "It's like the lack of distraction. It's the moments to think, to cross things off — the satisfaction of crossing things off."

For Crown, it's more personal than a phone calendar. "It's your life in a book," he said. "[By] the end of the year, you have this book that was like, this is what I did. That's something that the phone doesn't do that well."