A fire destroyed a more than 200-year-old New York farmhouse. The good news is, firefighters managed to save the historic octagonal barn. Several fire departments were called to the home on County Road 14 in the Town of Catharine, in Western New York. The house was built in the mid-1800s. New owners just purchased the property and had started working on their plan to build several cabins that would be rented out on Airbnb, according to the Odessa Fire Department.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO