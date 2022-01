MOLINE, Ill. — Public access to the up-close and scenic views of the Mississippi River along the I-74 Bridge will have to wait at least a few more months. The bridge's new bike and pedestrian path is nearly finished, but the bridge general contractor and the Cities of Moline and Bettendorf have decided to wait until spring to open the path to the public, according to a statement from Communications Coordinator Kristina Kuehling.

MOLINE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO