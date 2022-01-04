Cher and Saweetie Team Up for M.A.C’s New Campaign

Gigi Hadid never slows down! And by now we’re all asking the same question: is there anything the model mama can’t do? Evidently not, as Hadid flies through the sky for V Magazine’s V 134 Spring 2022 issue. The Mario Sorrenti-lensed editorial, ‘Leap of Faith,’ is the second installment of the publication’s #FearlessGigi series, which already saw the 26-year-old take part in a jet ski-themed award winning cover back in 2018. Explaining how the concept came to be, IMG’s Luiz Mattos revealed that the idea was Hadid’s own. “[She] always have the most amazing ideas and [she was] just like, “How about a trapeze story?” [She’s] fearless. When [she’s] shooting, [she goes] above and beyond…[her] work ethic is just phenomenal.” In the accompanying feature, Hadid joins collaborators Mario Sorrenti, stylist George Cortina, makeup artist Diane Kendal, and writer Bob Recine.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO