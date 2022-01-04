ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher and Saweetie Team Up for M.A.C’s New Campaign

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie and Cher have teamed with MAC Cosmetics for their Challenge Accepted campaign. Beginning today (Jan 4) MAC is asking consumers to put their products to the test against sweat, heat, cold temps, bad weather. The makeup line promises that their high pigmented, quality, transfer-resistant and waterproof formula will...

mix929.com

Cher stars in new M·A·C campaign “Challenge Accepted”

Cher has teamed with a brand that’s almost as iconic as she is — M·A·C cosmetics — for its new campaign, “Challenge Accepted.” It invites users to put their makeup to the test, showing how it goes “above and beyond the call of beauty” — and then share the results by using the hashtag #macchallengeaccepted.
Footwear News

Cher is the New Face of Ugg, Starring In a Cozy At-Home Campaign For Spring 2022

Maybe Cher is human after all. The pop superstar is often elevated to the annals of fashion and music iconography, a constant source of inspiration for her daring looks and equally brazen sounds. There was the original naked dress, a mesh and feather concoction by Bob Mackie that she wore to the 1974 Met Gala (no doubt a template for the event’s current shock-fashion direction). Then there was her gilded warrior princess getup, a look for the cover art of her 1979 disco track “Take Me Home.” And who could forget Cher’s body stocking, garter belt, leather biker jacket and the...
Cher
Advertising Age

MAC enlists Cher and Saweetie for makeup social media challenges

MAC Cosmetics is teaming with a host of talent and influencers, including Cher and rapper Saweetie, for its first brand campaign in over three years that embraces social media challenges. The effort is titled “Challenge Accepted” and puts MAC products to various tests in order to prove their attributes, like...
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Armani Cancels January Shows, Gigi Hadid Soars For V Magazine, Cher Fronts Two Major New Campaigns

Gigi Hadid never slows down! And by now we’re all asking the same question: is there anything the model mama can’t do? Evidently not, as Hadid flies through the sky for V Magazine’s V 134 Spring 2022 issue. The Mario Sorrenti-lensed editorial, ‘Leap of Faith,’ is the second installment of the publication’s #FearlessGigi series, which already saw the 26-year-old take part in a jet ski-themed award winning cover back in 2018. Explaining how the concept came to be, IMG’s Luiz Mattos revealed that the idea was Hadid’s own. “[She] always have the most amazing ideas and [she was] just like, “How about a trapeze story?” [She’s] fearless. When [she’s] shooting, [she goes] above and beyond…[her] work ethic is just phenomenal.” In the accompanying feature, Hadid joins collaborators Mario Sorrenti, stylist George Cortina, makeup artist Diane Kendal, and writer Bob Recine.
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie & Cher STUN in New MAC Cosmetics Commercial

Unlikely pairings often make the best pairings. Case in point Saweetie and Cher, who have been unveiled as the new faces of MAC Cosmetics. The femcee, 28, and the 75-year-old Pop legend team up for a fierce new commercial for the make-up giant and also pose it up in a number of striking still promotional shots.
iheart.com

Saweetie links with Cher for MAC collab

Former SDSU dance teamer Saweetie and Cher just unveiled their new partnership with MAC cosmetics. The ladies made the announcement in a commercial to which Saweetie posted to her IG with a caption that reads "How’d we do it @Cher [snowflake emoji] Me and my new bestie have teamed up with MAC to challenge you to put their high performance products to the test. Why? Because performance is EVERYTHING #IKDR! Get my Icy look, set your challenge and show us what your M-A-C can do with #MACChallenegeAccepted’" (Full Story HERE)
bizjournals

Ugg taps entertainment icon Cher for ad campaign

Hippie-chic entertainment icon Cher gets comfortable in her Malibu home and shares her philosophy on just being yourself in the latest advertising campaign from Ugg. She is pictured in the "Feel" campaign wearing Ugg Classic Mini style boots with flowy, boho pants and the Coquette slipper style with a long caftan.
Essence

Cher And Saweetie Are The Iconic Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

The MAC Cosmetics campaign is titled, “Challenge Accepted”. If it’s one thing that Saweetie is going to do, it’s secure the brand partnership bag. From the Saweetie Meal at McDonald’s and Hidden Valley Crocs to fashion collaborations for Rue21 and PrettyLittleThing, the “Icy” rapper is seen all over the market making her own coin. Last September, Saweetie was dubbed as MAC Cosmetics’ global brand ambassador. Now, she’s starring alongside icon and musician Cher for MAC’s new campaign “Challenge Accepted.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Saweetie's New Look

From officially becoming a Grammy-nominated artist to making her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Saweetie has had a busy past couple of months. Add an alleged secret romance with Lil Baby and a forthcoming project into the mix, and it's understandable why the "Best Friend" rapper has been spoken out about feeling overworked.
Harper's Bazaar

Cher Took a Sweet Photo of a Couple Who Had No Idea Who She Was

Imagine looking so on point for your date night that Cher herself approaches you to take your picture. That's what happened to lucky "beautiful couple" Syndie Germain and Tehran Stokes in Houston early this week. The pair caught Cher's eye while heading home from a romantic one-on-one birthday dinner in coordinated black ensembles. Cher was on her way back from a movie. When she noticed the pair taking each other's picture, she approached them, gushed over their looks, and offered to photograph them. The two complied and posed for a sweet photo together on Cher's phone.
Inside Nova

Cher will 'never' let her hair go grey

Cher will "never" let her hair go grey. The 75-year-old pop icon - who has sported her signature black tresses for much of her career - insisted that although going naturally grey is "fine" for other girls, it is a trend she just "cannot do". She told PEOPLE: ""[Going grey]...
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani sports very short bangs to launch new eyewear collection

Gwen Stefani rocked a very unexpected new look on Tuesday as she celebrated the launch of a new range of eyewear for her brand LAMB. The singer wore her hair - dyed blonde and brunette - in a high ponytail with short trimmed bangs that showed off the animal-print frames, one leopard print and the other a striped giraffe-style print. She paired the frames with heavy gold and silver necklaces and bangles, and a classic winged eye with pale pink frosted lips.
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Pose in Body Suit, Pink Moon Boots For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Jimmy Choo, Superga, and now Victoria’s Secret. Hailey Bieber has linked up with the iconic brand to model in their new winter campaign. Baldwin-turned-Bieber can be seen posing VS garb, along with a pair of pink Moon Boots, in new shots posted to Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page. In one snap, the model is wearing a sleek black base layer jumpsuit while in two others, she’s sporting a floral-printed underwear set with the puffy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) The bubblegum pink platform snow boots, which are available to shop online, have a water-resistant finish...
