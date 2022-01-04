ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off 2022, Steve Harvey will make his debut in an all-new role. The longtime “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud” host is putting all his life experience to good use in a new series, “Judge Steve Harvey.” The series premiere airs live on ABC on Tuesday, January 4 at...

Distractify

Is Steve Harvey Actually a Judge, or Is He Just Playing One on TV?

All rise for the honorable *checks notes* Steve Harvey? Are we reading this correctly? It looks like Steve is adding yet another show to his resume, but this time he'll be telling us more than what a survey says. Judge Steve Harvey is coming to ABC and we have all the legal deets. Justice may be blind, but that doesn't mean it can't take a peek at the new show. We just have one question: Is Steve Harvey really a judge? Let's answer this fairly.
Steve Harvey
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Primetimer

ABC's Judge Steve Harvey is a genius idea

"Despite the innate absurdity of the project—mainly in that Harvey is not a judge nor has any legal experience—his entry into the ecosystem of network court shows is an undeniably astute move," says Kyndall Cunningham of Harvey's new ABC judge show. "For one thing, the last five years has seen the arbitration-based genre become increasingly dramatized." Cunningham adds: "The most accurate description of Judge Steve Harvey is that it’s a continuation of the self-help portions of his previous NBC talk shows Steve Harvey and Steve, with a dose of rowdy church service energy. The extremely self-aware, comedy-infused show opens with Harvey strutting down a sidewalk in a snazzy trench coat before he enters the courthouse, 'where common sense presides' in lieu of any professional bona fides on his part. Accordingly, the show brazenly forgoes the formalities and procedures of a courtroom at every turn, from Harvey’s flashy entrance and exit through automatic sliding doors, his choice to don a black suit instead a judicial robe, the presence of an emcee, and an uproarious audience that looks like they’re watching a stand-up act. At one point in the first episode, Harvey even leaves the bench to give a motivational speech on the main floor. In his career as an author, radio host, and his later television gigs, Harvey has assumed the role of the seasoned Black elder with an unsurpassed understanding of relationships and a strong business acumen, whether he’s instructing single women to think like men to sustain their marriages or telling his talk show audience that they can’t sleep more than eight hours a day if they want to be rich. Of course, like most self-help gurus, his counsel is loaded with basic truisms and implements a bootstrap ideology. And his romantic and family advice often veers into religious, patriarchal terrority. Nevertheless, both viewers who take his word as bond and those who enjoy poking fun at him on Twitter will get a kick out of watching Harvey offer the most simplistic life advice and arbitrarily award plaintiffs money with his signature self-anointed authority."
TVLine

Ratings: FBI, Judge Steve Harvey Place 2nd Behind This Is Us' Final Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, the beginning of This Is Us‘ end easily led Tuesday in the demo, while FBI dominated the night in total viewers. NBC’s crown jewel opened its farewell run with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, on par with its previous averages (5.6 mil/1.0); TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+” (read recap). Opening NBC’s night, American Auto drew 2.4 mil/0.4, followed by Grand Crew‘s 1.6 mil/0.3. Come 10 pm, New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its fall finale. Over on CBS, FBI (8.3 mil/0.7) returned steady in the demo and...
TechRadar

How to watch Black-ish season 8 online from anywhere

After eight years on air, it's time to say goodbye to the Johnson family, as Black-ish comes to a close with its eighth and final series. Read on as we detail how to watch Black-ish season 8 online and stream this timely sitcom from anywhere. Watch Black-ish season 8. Premieres:...
Distractify

Here's How to Watch the Original 'Joe Millionaire' and the New Spinoff Series

Reality TV shows are fun to watch when the focus is all about love, dating, and romance. They’re even more interesting to watch when the concept of money is involved. That’s probably why Joe Millionaire was such a huge success when it premiered in 2003. In this show, 20 women fly to France to compete for the heart of a gentleman they believe is a millionaire.
TVLine

Judge Steve Harvey Premiere Recap: Common Sense Presides — Grade It!

Steve Harvey is not a judge, and he doesn’t have a law degree. This is something the comedian and TV host happily and readily admits both during the title sequence of his new ABC court show, Judge Steve Harvey, and throughout the series itself. Still, when the midseason offering premiered on Tuesday, Harvey presided over three small-claims court cases, two of which involved estranged siblings fighting over finances. And Harvey did so because, as he explained, “I ain’t got no law degree, and I’m way too fly to wear a robe. But this is where common sense presides.” It’s a brand of...
