The sky is blue. The grass is green. The Pearsons are going to make us cry this year. Those are just some cold, hard facts, people. As This Is Us delivers its final act, we should all prepare to be emotionally devastated. It’s tradition! And with this being The End, I think we can all assume the devastation will be kicked up a few notches. A sure sign this is the case: In this episode, Kate is the Pearson exuding the most optimism and hope for the future. KATE. We should all be on high emotional-support alert.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO