More than one in five parents transfer their children’s pocket money straight into their bank account, bypassing the traditional piggy bank, a survey has found.While the majority of parents surveyed still give their children cash, 22% pay their children by bank transfer.And more than half (53%) of parents believe their child is good at managing their money, according to the research from Barclays Two-thirds (68%) of the parents of children aged under 16 surveyed said they rewarded them with pocket money for performing tasks around the home.Errands deemed most worthy of pocket money were found to include washing the car,...

KIDS ・ 5 HOURS AGO