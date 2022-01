We are in the golden age of entrepreneurship, and one thing is apparent: young Americans are definitely ready to be their own bosses. According to a OnePoll survey for GoDaddy, 30% of Millennials have a small business or side hustle—including many who have no work experience outside of their own business. One in five Gen-Xers also have a small business, but only 11% of Boomers could say they had one of their own. Millennials were also the most likely demographic to say they wanted to start a small business, with only 28% of Millennials stating the opposite.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO