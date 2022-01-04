ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

IMMYLabs sets up ‘pop-up pod’ in Edmond for free COVID testing

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are desperate for a COVID-19 test, IMMYLabs is here to help.

On Monday, Crest Foods of Oklahoma announced that the COVID-19 testing sites in the Crest Foods parking lots will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 in Oklahoma

“The testing sites were supposed to receive a large shipment of tests today, but due to the national test shortage it was delayed,” Crest Foods posted on Facebook.

IMMYLabs announced that it would be setting up a pop-up pod in the Edmond Crest parking lot, located at 2200 W 15th St. in Edmond.

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

Organizers say they will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and no appointment is needed.

They offer PCR testing, which means results will be returned within 24 to 48 hours.

