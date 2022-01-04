ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Seth Meyers Scraps First Week of 2022 Shows After ‘Late Night’ Host Tests Positive for COVID

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” is canceling the rest of its shows for its first week of 2022 after Meyers tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He hosted the show on Monday. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID...

