Chinese EV startups turn to Nvidia in the race to catch Tesla

By Joseph White
Reuters
 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. high performance chip maker Nvidia Corp said Tuesday it has landed more deals with Chinese electric vehicle makers that want to use the company’s technology to power software-driven features that could lure customers away from Tesla Inc.

Nvidia vice president Ali Kani used a presentation to the CES technology conference to list several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers that will use Nvidia’s DRIVE technology as part of the computer brains of new vehicles, including Polestar, Xpeng, NIO, IM Motors, Li Auto and R Auto.

Nvidia said auto suppliers and contract manufacturers Desay, Flex, Quanta, Valeo and ZF also will use its Drive platform as the foundation for automated driving systems in vehicles they engineer for EV brands.

Nvidia has said previously that is has $8 billion in automotive revenue booked over the next six years. Tuesday’s presentation underscored the importance of China’s dynamic EV sector to the U.S. chip company’s effort to expand its automotive business, now a small part of its total annual revenue, projected at more than $26 billion.

Nvidia is also looking for growth in the emerging automated truck business, and earlier Tuesday said robo-truck developer TuSimple will use Nvidia chips to develop self-driving semi trucks.

Nvidia must navigate through U.S.-China tensions, and Chinese regulations that effectively prohibit data generated by vehicles in China from being exported. Nvidia uses Chinese partners and Chinese data centers to assure data used to train the artificial intelligence in cars stays in China, said Danny Shapiro, Nvidia’s vice president for automotive.

Automakers new and old are racing to match the software-powered features pioneered by Tesla, which can change the way vehicles perform, the range of the battery or the level of self-driving capability via over-the-air updates.

High-powered on-board computers are essential to what the industry calls “software driven vehicles.” That is creating new markets for companies such as Nvidia, whose core business is designing powerful chips for data processing centers and videogame equipment.

MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

World's richest man gets $32BILLION richer: Elon Musk's worth climbs to $306billion as Tesla stock soars after car maker rolled out nearly a million vehicles in 2021

The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
ECONOMY
AFP

Tesla's cameras-only autonomous system stirs controversy

As it pursues the goal of fully autonomous driving, Tesla has bet entirely on cameras and artificial intelligence, shunning other commonly used tools such as laser detection. Musk's method is to take real-time readings from a camera that is fed into an artificial intelligence system built around data collected over the years by Tesla sensors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideevs.com

Tesla & EV Predictions 2022 & Beyond: Will They Come To Pass?

YouTube Electrified channel host Dillon Loomis recently posted a video in which he announced that he is making a “prediction spreadsheet.” He is intent on tracking predictions made by analysts and pundits. He wants to track how accurate those predictions turn out to be. Well, I’m going to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

