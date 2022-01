Scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and its associated Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, are on a methodical hunt for specimens for a new exhibit, Into the Deep, opening in the spring. It’ll be loaded with exceedingly fragile, rarely seen animals kept healthy in life-support systems that aquarists have taken years to perfect. “Some of them we call ‘wet tissue paper,’” says Wyatt Patry, a senior aquarist, speaking of the species they’re seeking. “You just touch it with your finger and it starts to tear apart. Some of the animals are that delicate.”

