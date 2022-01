A tiger at a zoo in Florida has been shot dead after a man entered its enclosure and was seriously injured.The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the man, a cleaner, entered an unauthorised area near a tiger enclosure at Naples Zoo in the southwest of the state.Authorities believe the man was either trying to pet or feed the animal, neither of which are allowed.The Malayan tiger, named Eko, grabbed the man by his arm and dragged him into the enclosure.In order to save the man, deputies said they were forced to shoot the animal, who then retreated before...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO