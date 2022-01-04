Charles Co Mask Meeting postponned

Due to extensive power outages and winter weather-related concerns, Charles County Government has postponed today’s Board of Commissioners virtual meeting at 4 p.m. with the Board of Education regarding COVID-19, and the Public Hearing on Required Face Coverings at 4:30 p.m. Both the meeting and virtual hearing will be rescheduled at a later date and an announcement will be shared publicly on the Charles County Government’s website.

All individuals who registered to speak at the public hearing will remain on the list and will be contacted with instructions on providing public comment on the new date. Individuals who did not have the opportunity to sign up today will be provided with instructions on signing up when the new public hearing date is announced.

For the latest Charles County inclement weather updates and changes to county operations, find updates here:

Charles County Government website: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov

Charles County Government Television (CCGTV): Comcast channel 95, Verizon channel 10, or video on demand on all Roku or Apple TV streaming devices (search for “Charles County Government”)

SMECO Power Outage Map: stormcenter.smeco.coop (Call 877-747-6326 to report an outage.)