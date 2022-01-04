Spring Hill Police Department looking for missing woman

An 18-year-old woman is missing out of Spring Hill since leaving her home on December 30. Spring Hill police is requesting the public's help in locating her.

Mary Sawyer is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Sawyer was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and white tennis shoes.

Spring Hill Police Department 18-year-old Mary Sawyer, missing woman.

Sawyer has multiple tattoos, including one on her right forearm that reads, "And I'll wait, patiently to see you in heaven," as well as a cross and music note on the middle finger of her left hand.

Anyone who has information regarding Sawyer's whereabouts can email Detective Stefani Gilliam at sgillam@springhilltn.org or call dispatch at 931-486-2632. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to SHPD.