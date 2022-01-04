Mick Schumacher impresses Sebastian Vettel with work ethic in debut F1 season

Sebastian Vettel has praised Mick Schumacher ’s work ethic during his debut Formula 1 season.

Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael , raced for Haas in the 2021 campaign and finished 19th overall in his rookie year without scoring a championship point.

Despite a disappointing season for Haas, Vettel was impressed by the 22-year-old and has commended him by saying he was the first one in and the last one out of the paddock.

“I think the offset from the start of the season for that team was poor because they had no development and they were far behind,” Vettel told Race Fans .

“But I think we should look throughout the year. Mick’s been very happy, enthusiastic and happy to put work in, and he’s been one of the first ones, if not the first ones, every single day to come to the paddock and one of the latest ones to leave, and showing huge interest in trying to push the team along.

“Apart from the job on track that he did, apart from some maybe small mistakes that happened in your first year, I think he’s done a great job. So I really wish that he gets a much better car next year to show what he’s able to do.”

The German’s work ethic has been rewarded as he has been named as Ferrari's reserve driver for the 2022 season. Schumacher, who had been a part of the team’s academy, could race for the same team his father five of his seven world titles with.

And it’s not only Vettel who has praised Schumacher, with Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto also impressed.

Binotto said: “He’s had already one season in F1, which is important. Mick through the season did well, he improved himself not only in terms of consistency, but as well in terms of speed.

“If you look at the last races, he was a lot closer to the cars ahead, and Haas didn’t develop the car at all. The fact he was closer proved he had a good improvement on the speed itself.

“He will be driving 2022 cars next year, they will be a lot different to the current one in terms of driving style. It will be important to have one driver who knows those cars being reserve.”