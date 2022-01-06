ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Masked Singer is back, which means a new list of clues for viewers to pore over.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens last weekend.

With two celebrities already having been unmasked, there are only 10 stars left in the running to be the winner of The Masked Singer 2021.

Who is Robobunny?

The half-robot-half-animal character won fans over with their rendition of “Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston this weekend. Judge Davina McCall described the performance as “beautiful”.

In their VT, Robobunny gave a number of clues, stating: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

They added: “Now I’m not going to ‘rabbit’ on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ what you know about me.”

Their final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Some viewers took to Twitter to speculate that the character could be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds , due to Robobunny’s voice and also the references to “making a splash”.

Reynolds is best known for his role as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool.

Given the size of the costume and the fact the character speaks in what appears to be two voices, many fans speculated that Robobunny could, in fact, be two people.

Some raised the possibility that Ant and Dec were behind the furry mask.

So far the judges have guessed celebrities including Vinnie Jones, Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

According to Betfair, Westlife singer Mark Feehily is the most likely to be revealed to be Robobunny. You can see the odds below.

Robobunny odds:

Mark Feehily (6/4)

Tom Daley (2/1)

Ryan Reynolds (5/1)

Paddy McGuinness (10/1)

Richard Ayoade (12/1)

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV at 7pm.

