Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Masked Singer viewers have been left scratching their heads as they try to figure out who Lionfish is.

The ITV reality TV series returned to our screens in January, with a new group of celebrities dressing up in outrageous costumes and singing in front of a live audience.

Lionfish performed during Saturday (1 November) night’s opening show, singing an impressive operatic performance of Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma”.

A number of clues were also given during Lionfish’s VT, with subtitles coming on the screen in German and French at the beginning of the clip.

Lionfish – who was shown performing at a stand-up comedy bar or cabaret venue – said that they had started their job late in life and that they told jokes to defend themself.

Many Twitter users were convinced that Eddie Izzard had to be behind the mask, as she performs her stand-up comedy in both French and German.

One tweet read: “#Lionfish has all the grace, beauty and pizzazz of @eddieizzard. I’m usually rubbish with these guesses but I swear it’s her!!! And I guarantee she has the notes to belt out ‘Nessun Dorma’.”

Others suggested that Lionfish could be RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo, who has also had a career as a singer.

“Wait.... call me crazy but I think lionfish might be Divina De Campo,” one viewer guessed.

Courtney Act, Judge Rinder and Will Young were also thrown into the mix.

According to Betfair, Izzard is the most likely to be revealed to be Lionfish. You can see the odds below.

Lionfish odds:

Eddie Izzard (11/1)

Judge Rinder (10/1)

James Blunt (5/1)

Craig Revel Horwood (3/1)

Michael Ball (12/1)

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

