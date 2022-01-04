BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singers RM, Jin and Suga have made a full recovery from COVID-19.

The members of K-pop group BTS are feeling better and done with quarantine after testing positive for the virus in December.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, shared the news in a statement Tuesday on Weverse. The company said RM, Jin and Suga did not exhibit "any particular symptoms" during their quarantine.

"Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home," Big Hit said, adding that "Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

Big Hit then thanked fans for supporting BTS during the members' illness.

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artists' health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of our artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines," the company said.

Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24, while RM and Jin tested positive on Dec. 25.

Big Hit announced Dec. 5 that BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest" from recording and performing. The group will perform at a concert in March and also has plans for a new album.