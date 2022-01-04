ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS’ Season 19 Returns Introducing Potential New Traitor

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCJXO_0dcWUFul00

After taking a hiatus during the holiday season, “NCIS” came back with a bang on Monday night.

The first episode of 2022 introduced a potential new traitor into the mix of things. The new episode, “Pledge of Allegiance,” involves a case with a suspected traitor named Rafi Nazar. He is hiding out in the Afghan Embassy within D.C. so that no one could get to him.

His goal is to sell stolen Navy software to a very unstable foreign government, which can do a lot of harm.

A Traitor is Revealed in ‘NCIS’ New Episode

While this is the obvious traitor being introduced on “NCIS,” there may be something else shady going on under the surface of it all. Nazar’s fiancée Kay is played by Amanda Schull.

For many “NCIS” fans, they’re thinking that Schull has to be more than just another guest star, given her success in the entertainment world. During the episode, Kay claims that Nazar would never steal the classified Naval information. The team confirmed he used facial recognition to access U.S. surveillance and attack drones.

Things get complicated as some defend Nazar and others claim he is at fault. Nazar eventually calls Kay from a burner phone to set up a meeting. Kay agrees to lead the team to Nazar, but at the last minute, she warns him away from them. Meanwhile, the ambassador of the Afghan Embassy tries to protect Nazar, but “NCIS” says Kay will face 27 years for aiding and abetting if he doesn’t turn himself in.

Nazar and Kay finally unite, but in a not-so-bright idea, they do so on a public street. Nazar gets shot in the shoulder from a nearby car and gets sent to the hospital. It’s at this point where the team starts to put together what’s really going on under the surface.

Kay is not a concerned lover, she’s far from it. Instead, they discover her old social media account had social media posts that called for holy wars against the enemies of Islam. She was behind the whole evil plan and used Nazar to get what she wanted. She even used his sleeping face to access that secret code.

Could a Secret About Gibbs Lead to His Return?

When it comes to this season of “NCIS,” the biggest talking point has been Gibbs. Since his exit earlier this season, fans of “NCIS” have been expressing just how much they miss seeing Mark Harmon on their screens.

In the most recent episode, a secret came out about Gibbs. McGee and Palmer each had a mysterious $10,000 appear in their bank accounts. As it turns out, it’s part of the Leroy Jethro Gibbs College Scholarship Club. He gifted money to Vance, McGee, and Palmer for their kids.

“It’s in memory of his daughter, Kelly. When she was young, he started a college fund. When she died, Gibbs never closed the account. In fact, he kept adding to it. So since then, he’s helped a lot of agents’ families. Kids all going to college in Kelly’s honor,” Vance said during the episode.

It’s a nice way of keeping Gibbs in the plot without him actually being there. It just makes fans wonder, could it be a way for us to get an on-screen appearance from him?

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Which Actor Has Been On All 3 Shows?

There have been a lot of actors over the years on NCIS. Yet which actor has made an appearance on all three shows?. So, the answer, Outsiders, is Brian Letscher. Let’s take a look at this thanks to a story from TV Insider. On NCIS, he played Sam Vennett...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Think the Show’s Days May Be Numbered

A number of changes have taken place on NCIS this season. Still, some fans of the CBS drama believe it might not be around much longer. Remember, Outsiders, that longtime lead actor Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left the show. The NCIS star, though, is still with the show as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s What Sean Murray’s Networth Is

Outsiders love NCIS and all its characters. So we’re pondering more details about Sean Murray. You know Murray. He portrays Timothy McGee, who at one time was Gibbs’ right-hand man in the NCIS office. When Mark Harmon left his role as Leroy Jethro McGee, McGee seemed to be the obvious choice to replace him as special agent in charge. That job went to Gary Cole’s Alden Parker.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Schull
Person
Mark Harmon
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Revealed A Longtime Secret About Gibbs, So When Is Mark Harmon Coming Back?

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 winter premiere of NCIS, called “Pledge of Allegiance.”. NCIS returned in 2022 with an episode that put the agents on the case of the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones, and the guilty party turned out to be in front of them almost the whole entire time. While the case was all about the stolen software, there was a background mystery concerning $10,000 that was deposited into the bank accounts of each McGee and Palmer, but not Torres, Knight, Cole, or Kasie. The mystery was solved at the end of the hour courtesy of Vance, and it involved a secret about Gibbs coming to light about something he has been doing behind the scenes for decades.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Returns Tonight, How to Watch

NCIS: Los Angeles is here and all new. So let the show help with that post-holiday funk. The series hasn’t featured a new episode since the Sunday before Thanksgiving. So NCIS: Los Angeles fans are super anxious to reconnect with old friends Deeks, Kensi, Sam, Kilbride, Callen, Fatima, and Rountree. Check out the new action at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Kate Todd Actor Sasha Alexander Got Her Start on TV Long Before Joining the Hit Show

You might know Sasha Alexander from her former role as Kate Todd in NCIS. However, NCIS wasn’t the first show to spark her acting career. For instance, she played Gretchen Witter on Dawson’s Creek, as well as films like Yes Man and He’s Just Not That Into You. Although, her role with NCIS helped her get the recognition she deserves. But that’s not all Outsiders.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiding And Abetting#Traitor#Ncis#Afghan#Navy#The Afghan Embassy#Islam
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 ratings: Why CBS will easily want a season 20

We’re in the midst of a long NCIS season 19 hiatus at present, so what better time to start looking towards the future?. At the moment, CBS has yet to confirm that there’s a season 20 coming for the long-running crime drama, though at the same time, they haven’t renewed much of anything as of yet. It’s still a little bit early! However, we tend to think they’re at least thinking about it, especially with some of the latest numbers in mind.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ These Ziva Storylines Weren’t Included in the Show

After 19 impressive seasons airing on CBS, it’s no wonder “NCIS” has seen a vast handful of cast members come and go. The most recent departure saw the heartbreaking “retirement” of “NCIS” icon Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Fans recall his character intended to soak in all the peace and beauty Alaska offers in his final episode. Now, however, “NCIS” fans are reflecting on another fan-favorite character. Currently, many mourn the lack of storylines surrounding NCIS’s Mossad officer, Ziva David.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Welcomes First Son

Just in time to celebrate the New Year, NCIS alum Emily Wickersham announces that she has given birth to a healthy, happy baby boy. Wickersham, who played NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop from Seasons 11-18, went on Instagram on Friday. Why? She wanted to tell the world about this news.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How the Show Performed After Losing Gibbs in 2021

During season 19 of “NCIS,” the longtime series took a big hit to its cast list. The drama series said goodbye to its star, Mark Harmon. He has been portraying Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the agent in charge of the “NCIS” team, since the show first aired in 2003. To be exact, he first appeared as Gibbs in a backdoor pilot of “JAG.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Going Absolutely Nuts Over Holiday-Themed ‘Nostalgia’ Pics

Alright, folks. We here at Outsider have got a task for you. Can you find a better combination than NCIS and the holidays?. Since its original debut back in 2003, CBS’s NCIS has, without a doubt, been one of the best shows on all of television. The popular series, of course, revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Not only has it seen some of the best ratings in all of TV, but it also ranks among the longest-running and most successful in all of history.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

NCIS Winter Premiere: What Did You Think of Gibbs' Sweet Surprise?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs may be some 3,300 miles away, but his presence was very much felt in Monday night’s NCIS midseason premiere. For much of the episode “Pledge of Allegiance,” both McGee (played by Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) were vexed by the mysterious deposit of $10,000 into each of their bank accounts. (Torres, meanwhile, focused on getting Jimmy to spread the wealth, even if by paying for 30 rounds of drinks.) But at episode’s end, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) asked McGee to stay behind in his office after wrapping up the Case of the Week, and then summoned for Palmer....
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Teases Return of Kate and Lucy in New Clip

After a hiatus during the holiday season, “NCIS: Hawai’i” is returning to the screen once again. It will return with the new 10th episode of the season starting on Monday, January 3. That means that fans can once again witness one of their favorite pairings back on the screen again. The couple in question is Lucy and Kate.
TV SERIES
EW.com

NCIS recap: Gibbs doesn't forget his people

Welcome to 2022, NCIS! You're doing amazing, sweetie. Well, kind of. The episode that ushers in the new year was perhaps a little too easy for astute viewers to crack — but it ends with an emotional wallop courtesy of our absent Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon). First, the case....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Upcoming Episode Featuring Former ‘Suits’ Star

The new “NCIS” episode features a familiar face. “Suits” fans will be excited to see this actress gracing the screen once again. Get ready, “Suits” fans! You are going to love the upcoming episode of “NCIS.” Episode 19 of Season 10 features special guest star, Amanda Schull. The 43-year old actress is playing a character named Kay Barlow. As of right now, this is not a recurring role.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

354K+
Followers
36K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy