Did you hear the joke about the guy who entered the NCAA transfer portal? So did 2,999 other guys, so they decided to enter also. It’s a trend that has gotten so far out of control that even transfers are transferring again before they even transfer. Thank you, Dillon Gabriel. Sports Illustrated tweeted Wednesday that a record 3,000-plus FBS and FCS players have entered the transfer portal in ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO