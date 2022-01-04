ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ralph Macchio Thinks Netflix's Cobra Kai Redeems Karate Kid Part III

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview, actor Ralph Macchio revisited his complicated relationship with the widely disliked Karate Kid Part III, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he thinks Netflix's Cobra Kai has made inroads towards redeeming the 1989 sequel. Macchio has been steadily critical of Karate Kid Part III over the...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
tvinsider.com

12 ‘Karate Kid’ Characters Who Reprised Their Roles on ‘Cobra Kai’

While we’re still waiting on certain Karate Kid alums to appear on Cobra Kai—paging Hilary Swank!—at least the TV show has gotten us reacquainted with a dozen characters from the film series. Cobra Kai started out by reuniting Karate Kid protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and antagonist...
TV SERIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Ralph Macchio Says A Jackie Chan Cameo Wouldn't Work In Cobra Kai, But A Hilary Swank Cameo Might

On the eve of its fourth season, people are still as crazy as ever for "Cobra Kai," the sequel continuation series based on "The Karate Kid" franchise that's set in what creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg call the "Miyagi-verse." For the uninitiated, Mr. Miyagi is the legendary karate master from Okinawa, Japan played by Pat Morita, who famously mentored Daniel (Ralph Macchio) in "The Karate Kid." As "Cobra Kai" stars plenty of characters from the series, fans have been wondering if Jaden Smith or Jackie Chan...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Iii#Karate Kid#Film Star
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Register Citizen

How ‘Cobra Kai’ Resurrected ‘Karate Kid Part III’ Villain Terry Silver After a 32-Year Absence

By any objective measure, The Karate Kid Part III is a terrible movie. The 1989 box-office flop centers around a demented toxic-waste mogul, Terry Silver, who decides to rig a teenage karate tournament and torment Mr. Miyagi and a college-age Daniel La Russo for no coherent reason. “The Karate Kid Part III is one film too many,” read the L.A. Times review in a typical pan. “It is a disaster of the most uninspired contrivances.”
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The Ultimate List of Every 'Karate Kid' Character Who Came Back for 'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai is finally back for season 4, and that means more familiar faces are coming back to The Karate Kid world and shaking things up for our favorite senseis. Over its entire run, Cobra Kai has kept fans of the original film series on their toes with fun cameos. And yes, they get the exact same actors from the trilogy to return and reprise their roles. Considering how many years have passed, it's kinda nice to see all of them together again for a project that changed their lives! But with how far the show has come, it can be tough to keep up with everyone who has made an appearance. Here is every single character and actor from The Karate Kid that came back for Cobra Kai.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s Next For Miguel, Kreese, Robby, and Karate in the Valley?

*** Does an article titled “Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained” contain spoilers? You bet your newly won All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament trophy it does! ***. The fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is in the books. I laughed, I cried, I rewatched the Johnny Lawrence training montage from Episode 5 (“Match Point”) a couple hundred times. You know, normal Cobra Kai stuff. Before we get into what could potentially happen in Season 5, here’s a brief summary of the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale: “The Rise.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Walter Hauser Was Late to His Own ‘Cobra Kai’ Pitch Meeting Because He Was Binging the Series

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Stingray is back — and Cobra Kai fans could not be more delighted. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series dropped on New Year’s Eve and is already among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. With the new season comes the return of fan-favorite Raymond, aka Stingray — played by award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser — an eccentric goof who just wants to be in with the popular karate crowd, despite being far older and fairly out of place. Introduced in Cobra Kai season two, Stingray was absent...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy